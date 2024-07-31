The Driest Comedy at the Fringe
Nick catapulted into the spotlight after being handpicked by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to be part of its prestigious Comedy Zone in 2022. Since then, he has delighted audiences across Australia and the World with his unique blend of deadpan delivery, observational comedy, and razor-sharp wit.
Still Dry White, Nick’s second solo show, is a masterclass in deadpan comedy. Nick’s uncanny ability to keep a straight face while delivering huge punchlines makes Still Dry White an evening of unbridled, no-nonsense hilarity.
"Nick Schuller’s snail-paced drawl was perfectly timed" ★★★★½ - The Age
“One of the most promising acts to come out of Australia in a long time” ★★★★★ - The London Evening Standard
