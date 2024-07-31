The Driest Comedy at the Fringe

By Nicholas SchullerContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
Comment
Brace yourself for a comedy experience drier than a French Sauv Blanc as deadpan maestro Nick Schuller takes the stage in Still Dry White, the driest comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Nick catapulted into the spotlight after being handpicked by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to be part of its prestigious Comedy Zone in 2022. Since then, he has delighted audiences across Australia and the World with his unique blend of deadpan delivery, observational comedy, and razor-sharp wit.

Still Dry White, Nick’s second solo show, is a masterclass in deadpan comedy. Nick’s uncanny ability to keep a straight face while delivering huge punchlines makes Still Dry White an evening of unbridled, no-nonsense hilarity.

Watch a preivew of the show here.

"Nick Schuller’s snail-paced drawl was perfectly timed" ★★★★½ - The Age

“One of the most promising acts to come out of Australia in a long time” ★★★★★ - The London Evening Standard

Related topics:Australia
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.