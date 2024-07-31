The Driest Comedy at the Fringe

Brace yourself for a comedy experience drier than a French Sauv Blanc as deadpan maestro Nick Schuller takes the stage in Still Dry White, the driest comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Nick catapulted into the spotlight after being handpicked by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to be part of its prestigious Comedy Zone in 2022. Since then, he has delighted audiences across Australia and the World with his unique blend of deadpan delivery, observational comedy, and razor-sharp wit.

Still Dry White, Nick’s second solo show, is a masterclass in deadpan comedy. Nick’s uncanny ability to keep a straight face while delivering huge punchlines makes Still Dry White an evening of unbridled, no-nonsense hilarity.

"Nick Schuller’s snail-paced drawl was perfectly timed" ★★★★½ - The Age