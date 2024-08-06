The critically acclaimed Kelly McCaughan: Catholic Guilt returns to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe
Does daddy Jesus' naked body on the cross make you wet? This show will. Seriously, there's water. So, put on your waterproof panties and get ready to unpack everything from losing your virginity in the most holy way, to abortion, to a bowling experience that leads to eternal damnation, and much more.
Kelly's poingnant and hilariously subversive show (best newcomer nominee 2023 Jones Bootmaker ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards) exposes the impossible standards of the Catholic Church. We will laugh, we will sin, but, will we make it to hell together?
Comments
