The critically acclaimed Kelly McCaughan: Catholic Guilt returns to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

The Fringe hit Catholic Guilt is a wet n' wild comedy about undoing shame and guilt surrounding religion. It's a deeply personal and hilariously subversive show and It was nominated for best newcomer with the 2023 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. It garnered rave reviews from UK comedy outlets Chortle and The Wee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Does daddy Jesus' naked body on the cross make you wet? This show will. Seriously, there's water. So, put on your waterproof panties and get ready to unpack everything from losing your virginity in the most holy way, to abortion, to a bowling experience that leads to eternal damnation, and much more.

Kelly's poingnant and hilariously subversive show (best newcomer nominee 2023 Jones Bootmaker ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards) exposes the impossible standards of the Catholic Church. We will laugh, we will sin, but, will we make it to hell together?