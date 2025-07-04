Tails wagging as new dog park rolls into Edinburgh

A new premium dog park is set to open on the western edge of Edinburgh, offering a rural-feel escape just minutes from the city centre.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located near the Highland Showground just off the A8 at Gogarburn, the brand new dog park will be the latest venture by award-winning operator Unleash The Dogs, marking its first foray into the capital.

Opening on Saturday 5th July, final touches are being added in the coming days and bookings are expected to ramp up quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park forms the first phase of a two-site expansion into Edinburgh, with a second destination set to open near Fort Kinnaird later this summer.

Boasting equipment and obstacles for canines of all sizes and breeds, the enclosed fields feature doggy friendly sensory gardens, as well as shelters for owners to socialise and escape the Scottish elements.

Hailing from a farming background, Craig Gammage and his partner Lauren are on a mission to create the very best places for dogs to visit in Scotland, with seven Unleash The Dogs parks already established across Glasgow.

Boasting equipment and obstacles for canines of all sizes and breeds, the enclosed fields feature doggy friendly sensory gardens, as well as shelters for owners to socialise and escape the Scottish elements.

Craig, 34, said: “This is a huge step for us. Edinburgh has a completely different layout to Glasgow, so we’ve worked hard to find a spot that balances that rural escapism our parks are known for, while staying easily accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The West Edinburgh field is only about a 15-minute drive from the city centre, yet it is a proper rural escape.

The park is one of seven Unleash the Dogs sites already established in Glasgow.

“We wanted to create something truly special here, not just another enclosed space but a destination for dogs and their owners.”

The site is part of a wider rollout from the much-loved brand, which has built a loyal following across Glasgow thanks to its commitment to providing top-tier dog exercise spaces. Each site is designed to Unleash The Dogs’ exacting standards, offering a secure, safe and stimulating environment.

Owners and professional dog-walkers can book their slot for up to eight dogs at a time online, guaranteeing complete private access to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sites also benefit from regular staffing to ensure the grounds are immaculately maintained, ensuring a safe and clean experience for all visitors.

The park has been created by couple Craig and Lauren who hail from a farming background.

Craig added: “Our parks are run like five-star resorts. We have regular staff visits, bespoke features, and we never cut corners.

“It’s about keeping standards sky high and creating places that owners are proud to bring their dogs to.

“We’ve developed a strong model in Glasgow, and the response there has been phenomenal. Edinburgh deserves the same standard – and we’re here to deliver it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its premium finish and proximity to the city, the new park is set to become a favourite for dog lovers across the capital.

A new premium dog park is set to open on the western edge of Edinburgh, offering a rural-feel escape just minutes from the city centre, as showcased by Scottish PR. The park is set to open on Saturday the 5th of July.

With the next Edinburgh site in the East already in the works, Unleash The Dogs looks set to make its mark on both ends of the city.