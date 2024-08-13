Students take musical Beowulf adaption to Edinburgh Fringe
Beowulf The Musical focuses on the parallel lives of the Geatish warrior, Beowulf, and the frustrated Danish princess, Freawaru, as they navigate the constrasting lives of their duty to their people, and their own hearts.
With themes of Duty, Fate and History, Beowulf The Musical explores the grasp we actually have on our own stories and who tells them after we are gone? The musical gives light to stories that previously would have gone unmentioned, such as the historical women who were married off to save their people, we get to hear their names, their frustrations and their stories, which were previously lost in time.
Created by Masters music student, Umay Sumer, the all female crew have worked hard to produce a professional production, and the students are excited to show the world this amazing story.
