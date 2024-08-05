Strum-believable! Aussie hypnotist Matt Hale unleashes the world’s largest air guitar on Fringe
A Herculean Effort for an Ethereal InstrumentTransporting the world’s biggest air guitar is no small feat—literally! From the sun-drenched shores of Australia to the historic cobblestones of Edinburgh, this epic journey has involved the dedication of dozens and the collaboration of international air guitar experts, all to ensure that this colossal instrument arrives in perfect invisible condition.
A Tale of Logistical WizardryThe logistics of this transcontinental operation have been as epic as an 80s power ballad:
Supersized Packing: The air guitar, though invisible, required a custom-made, supersized air guitar case. Constructed with materials so advanced they’re virtually non-existent, this case was designed to keep the air guitar in perfect imaginary condition.
Heavyweight Handling: It took a team of elite air guitar roadies to “handle” this colossal, unseen instrument. Each step of the journey was meticulously planned to ensure no imaginary strings were snapped.
Top-Secret Security: This priceless piece of invisible rock history demanded the highest security. Guards were briefed to watch over the empty space with eagle eyes, ensuring it remained undisturbed by curious onlookers.
Airborne Adventures: From Perth to Singapore, to London by air and finally to Edinburgh on train, the air guitar travelled in the lap of luxury. Matt sneaked it effortlessly into First Class right under the eyes of the airline and train crews, without them seeing a thing
Customs Conundrums: At every checkpoint, customs officials scratched their heads, puzzled by the sheer enormity of nothing. Yet, with a wave of Matt Hale’s hypnotic charm, the air guitar breezed through without a hitch.
Matt says “When it comes to putting on a show, I always say go big or go home. Bringing the world’s largest air guitar to Edinburgh is just the start - you may not see the guitar, but you can definitely see the show. Prepare to be amazed and ready to rock!”
Air guitars feature prominently in Matt's 80s themed party of a hypnosis show, as do a whole range of other crazy, joyful fun moments.
The unmissable sell-out smash-hit comedy hypnosis show with 80s party vibes returns! Remixed for 2024!
With multiple sell-out Fringe runs and 70 million+ views online, enjoy from stage or audience – you choose! All-ages friendly.'The laughter is uncontrollable!' ***** FringeFeed'Fun-filled show!' ***** One4Review.'Laugh until your sides hurt!' ***** WeekendNotes.'Rollicking good time' ***** SeeDoEatReview.'Spectacular silliness! Absolute feel-good must-see show' ****½ XPressMag
Hypnotist Matt Hale is a multi-award winner, seen on Best Shows, Top 10s and Picks of the Fringe.
Hypnotist Matt Hale - Top Fun! 80s Spectacular - Remix can be found 5pm every day of Edinburgh Fringe at Patter Hoose, Gilded Balloon
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.