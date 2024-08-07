Strange case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and The Three Strangers at Edinburgh Fringe 2024

This August, Adrian Palmer brings Victorian gothic mystery and horror to Edinburgh for alternate afternoons of mesmerising storytelling.

In an intimate dark room in the Romanesque architecture of Augustines Church on George IV Bridge, the acclaimed actor brings to life his adaptations of the 19th Century thrilling masterpiece Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and the pastoral tale The Three Strangers.

“I never met a man I so disliked and yet I can’t describe him.”

Palmer’s adaptation of Edinburgh novelist Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark and complex work of dual identity, good and evil, night and day, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is brought to life in a fusion of dramatic story-telling and one person show.

Adrian Palmer at Edinburgh Fringe.

In an hour of melodrama, suspense and horror, the actor embodies Stevenson’s characters, to tell a tale that explores our innate capacity for evil, the hypocrisy of a male dominated society and the amorality of scientific development.

Here's some of the direct feedback from Fringe Audiences -

"Adrian Palmer does a fantastic job of re-telling this story and frightening the life out of the audience with his Mr Edward Hyde."

"Each character has his own voice and mannerisms and the whole telling keeps you on the edge of your seat."

"Fantastic show."

"This show was amazing. Adrian Palmer certainly knows how to mesmerize his audience, and as a big fan of the novella, I was incredibly excited to see how well-done this adaptation is."

“The arrival of the three strangers at the shepherd’s party that night is a story as well known as ever in the country round about…”

The Three Strangers is Thomas Hardy at his most eloquent, inventive, mysterious and humane. On a stormy night, three travellers arrive separately at an isolated cottage.

Why is the first abroad so late? What’s the trade of the second that leaves a mark on his customers? And why is the third so terrified?

Hardy’s atmospheric, tense and often humorous tale charts the triumph of courage and coolness in the face of murderous injustice.

Sticking as closely to the original text brings these two tales of mystery and suspense to life with authenticity, veracity and lightness of touch.

Some audience comments -

"I have always loved this story and was really looking forward to this performance - I wasn't disappointed! Adrian was superb and in a real tour de force brought this tale to wonderful life, animating each character superbly through gesture or accent. A highlight for me was the constable reluctantly pressed into service - so funny!

"This a must see for any Hardy fan and any lover of great storytelling - thank you sp much for an engrossing and entertaining hour!"