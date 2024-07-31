Primary School Assembly Bangers Live!
Join viral music teacher James B Partridge for an hour of pure nostalgia. Step back in time with some joyous singalong tunes to take you back to your Primary School days. You won’t have to sit cross legged on the school hall floor, but you will be encouraged to sing along! As well as the assembly bangers, there will be other musical surprises, throwback mashups and comic reflections on growing up in the 90s.
James is a singing teacher and regularly performs across the UK and Europe. He has appeared on BBC The One Show, BBC Breakfast, Loose Women (ITV), Netflix (Cheat) and Vanessa Feltz show (TalkTV). He featured on Jeremy Vine’s BBC Radio 2 show, BBC South East Today and ITV’s This Morning. His online videos have been written about in The Times, The Independent, Buzzfeed and featured in a number of podcasts. Radio appearances include: BBC Radio 2 with Scott Mills, BBC 5 Live, Absolute Radio, Jack FM, BBC Radios Manchester, Kent, Sheffield, Leicester, Nottingham, Lancashire, Norfolk and Guernsey.
Listing information:
Show: Primary School Assembly Bangers Live!
Dates: July 31 - August 17
Time: 11.45am
Venue: Gilded Balloon – Auditorium at the Museum
Address: National Museum of Scotland, South Entrance, Lothian Street, EH1 1HB
Price: £10-£14
Event listing: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:5193/
