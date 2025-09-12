Piper Sandler's Sportschallenge surpasses £1 million fundraising goal in night to remember

Sportschallenge, the North-east’s premier sports-themed corporate fundraising dinner, has broken the £1 million barrier raised for charity over its eleven events.

Last night’s challenge raised £120,000 for three local charities and its long-term beneficiaries, Maggie’s Aberdeen and Children’s Aid (Scotland), bringing the cumulative fundraising total to £1,075,000.

The monies raised from the 2025 event will support Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) - in memory of Jude MacDonald, Rape Crisis Grampian (RCG) and Aberdeen Foyer, as well as Maggie’s Aberdeen and Children’s Aid (Scotland).

During the black-tie event at P&J Live, hosted by sports personalities, Alan McInally and Andy Nicol, over 70 teams of ten competed in the quiz, with a team from Foresight Group emerging victorious and lifting the coveted Sportschallenge trophy

This year's Sportschallenge winners

The annual Piper Sandler Sportschallenge dinner and quiz has supported close to 30 Scottish charities across more than a decade of fundraising.

Nick Dalgarno, Sportschallenge Trustee and MD at Piper Sandler celebrated the success of Sportschallenge.

He said: “Reaching the £1 million milestone is a proud moment for everyone involved in Sportschallenge and marks a decade of impact for the charities we support. When we launched the event in 2012, we never imagined it would grow to this scale or become such a fixture in the North-east business calendar, but we’re so grateful that it has.

“That success is only possible thanks to the backing we’ve had from our sponsors, hosts, guests and supporters year after year. The money raised makes a real difference locally, and this year we’re pleased to support Cardiac Risk in the Young, Rape Crisis Grampian and Aberdeen Foyer, alongside Maggie’s Aberdeen and Children’s Aid (Scotland), all of which are extraordinary charities that do much to improve the lives of people in the North-east of Scotland and beyond.”

Sportschallenge was hosted bysports personalities Alan McInally and Andy Nicol

RCG provides support and information to anyone aged more than 11 years old who has been subjected to sexual violence at any time in their lives.

Aberdeen Foyer supports more than 2,300 people a year in North-east Scotland, helping them towards independent living, learning and work.

CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) works to prevent sudden cardiac deaths in young people through awareness, screening and research, while supporting families affected by such loss. Local fundraising is dedicated to the memory of Westhill Academy pupil Jude MacDonald, and will be used to fund free heart screenings for young people aged 14 to 35 in the North-east.

In a special treat for sports fans, a second trophy was also present at last night’s event, with Sportschallenge playing host to the Scottish Cup as part of the Aberdeen City Scottish Cup Trophy Tour.

Preparations will soon be underway for the 12th Sportschallenge event, set to be held at P&J Live in September 2026.