Penny Peyser's "Sonnets From Suburbia" to Edfringe '24

After a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival (Winner of the ENCORE! award) Lady Penelope, AKA Penny Peyser, the Los Angeles laureate of iambic pentameter and rhyme, brings her songs, sonnets, and personal issues to Edfringe ’24.

Written and performed by Penny Peyser, (The In-Laws, All the President’s Men, The Frisco Kid, Rich Man, Poor Man, The Tony Randall Show, Knots Landing) Sonnets from Suburbia reflects on modern life through Peyser’s witty, beautifully crafted sonnets, while Lady P stubbornly clings to the world’s longest Covid quarantine. An infectious hour of theater, in the best sense of infectious!

Way back in 1987 Ms. Peyser journeyed to Edinburgh for the first time to see a friend's show and vowed she would one day return with her own. And happily the time has come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...