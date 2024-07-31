Penny Peyser's "Sonnets From Suburbia" to Edfringe '24

After a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival (Winner of the ENCORE! award) Lady Penelope, AKA Penny Peyser, the Los Angeles laureate of iambic pentameter and rhyme, brings her songs, sonnets, and personal issues to Edfringe ’24.

Written and performed by Penny Peyser, (The In-Laws, All the President’s Men, The Frisco Kid, Rich Man, Poor Man, The Tony Randall Show, Knots Landing) Sonnets from Suburbia reflects on modern life through Peyser’s witty, beautifully crafted sonnets, while Lady P stubbornly clings to the world’s longest Covid quarantine. An infectious hour of theater, in the best sense of infectious!

Way back in 1987 Ms. Peyser journeyed to Edinburgh for the first time to see a friend's show and vowed she would one day return with her own. And happily the time has come.

Adapted from her two award winning collections of sonnets and her five decades as an actress / mother / documentary filmmaker and now grandmother, she shakes up Shakespeare with her own quirky hilarious take on modern life through an Elizabethan lens. With her trusty ukulele she's eager to convince us that "a poem without rhyme is like a chip without a dip!"

