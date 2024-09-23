New Edinburgh solo exhibition announced for noted Scots artist

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new solo exhibition of work from Scottish artist Gordon Mitchell RSA RSW RGI.

‘Sight-Seer’ will be Mitchell’s second solo exhibition at Morningside Gallery, comprising a collection of more than 40 new paintings which promise to be perceptive and uplifting, with more than a little humour.

Born in Edinburgh in 1952, Gordon drew and painted from early childhood, with a pictorial, photographic memory even as a youth. The ability to see an object in his mind and then draw or paint it with accuracy was a skill he developed early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon studied at Edinburgh College of Art, embarking upon a career in teaching until becoming a full-time painter in 1989. He is an elected Member of the Royal Society of Painters in Watercolour (1997), the Royal Glasgow Institute (1998) and the Royal Scottish Academy (2005).

"Waiting in the Wings", one of the collection of more than 40 new paintings by Gordon Mitchell on show at the exhibition

There is more than meets the eye in a Gordon Mitchell exhibition. Always thought-provoking, Gordon’s work draws upon traditional iconography, news stories and visual puns, to create unexpected juxtapositions and perceptive visual commentaries.

Gordon has a distaste for the ‘taken for granted’, and he enjoys looking beyond logic and everyday reasoning. He invites us into his iconic painterly world, rich with meaning and intrigue, but his humour ensures that we stop just short of taking it and ourselves too seriously.

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Gordon back to the gallery and to launching the exhibition with a Private View on Friday, September 27.

"Irreverent, warm, and self-effacing, Gordon’s company is as enjoyable as his paintings. Crowds of collectors, friends, family and former students joined us for his exhibition last year, and we’re expecting this to be another very popular show."

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 40 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition will be available for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.