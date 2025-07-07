Local senior carer celebrates 10 years of service with South Grange

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 22:32 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 15:08 BST
A Senior Carer at South Grange in Monifieth has received her prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Rea, started at Barchester in February 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Rea has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catherine Lappin, General Manager of South Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Rea. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at South Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Rea”.

Rea celebrates 10 years at Monifeith care homeplaceholder image
Rea celebrates 10 years at Monifeith care home

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, respite care and YPD unit for 83 residents.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice