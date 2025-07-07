Local senior carer celebrates 10 years of service with South Grange

A Senior Carer at South Grange in Monifieth has received her prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rea, started at Barchester in February 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Rea has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Lappin, General Manager of South Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Rea. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at South Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Rea”.

Rea celebrates 10 years at Monifeith care home