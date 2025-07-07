Local senior carer celebrates 10 years of service with South Grange
Rea, started at Barchester in February 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Rea has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Catherine Lappin, General Manager of South Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Rea. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at South Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Rea”.
South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, respite care and YPD unit for 83 residents.