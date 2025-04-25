Leather jackets make a stylish comeback on Scottish streets

From the winding closes of Edinburgh to the cobbled lanes of Glasgow, leather jackets are fast becoming this season’s go-to outerwear across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once seen as a bold style statement, the leather jacket has cemented itself as a timeless wardrobe staple — and for good reason. Unlike fast fashion trends that vanish by spring, a well-cut leather jacket has the rare ability to elevate everything from jeans and tees to tailored dresses and chunky knits.

Across Scotland, fashion-conscious shoppers are choosing pieces that blend both style and functionality — and leather jackets are ticking all the boxes. “We’ve seen a notable spike in interest from cities like Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Inverness,” says the team behind 7Corse, a UK-based outerwear brand. Their Fernando Black Leather Trucker Jacket, now on 44% sale, offers a blend of rugged craftsmanship and urban cool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While synthetic alternatives dominate many shelves, shoppers in Scotland are turning to real leather for its warmth and durability — crucial factors in regions known for biting winds and long winters. In fact, the UK Met Office reported that 2023 was the second warmest year on record, showing how unpredictable and changing the climate has become, making transitional fashion like leather jackets more essential than ever.

A men with high quality leather jacket

Fashion experts have also noted the growing interest in functional fashion trends like the pea coat and studded biker jackets, as highlighted in The Scotsman’s winter fashion roundup. These styles continue to dominate Scottish high streets, and leather jackets are a natural evolution of that same aesthetic — bold, practical, and endlessly versatile.

Free global shipping and an extra 10% off with the code "leather10" have added to the appeal, especially as shoppers look for long-lasting fashion investments amid rising living costs.