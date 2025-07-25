Itchy Pet Awareness Month shines light on skin conditions in Scotland’s pets

In Scotland, a Zoetis UK survey of pet owners revealed similar concerns about skin-related discomfort in pets. Around 71% of owners reported noticing their pets licking excessively, 65% had observed scratching, and 38% had seen rubbing - behaviours that can signal underlying skin issues.

With the warmer weather lifting our spirits, many of us are spending more time with our pets, enjoying brighter days and longer evenings. But while the warmer weather brings joy for humans, it can be a little tougher on our furry friends. Heat alone can be uncomfortable for pets - and when itchy skin is added into the mix, it can make things even worse. In fact, itching is one of the top three reasons why people take their dog to the vet.

In Scotland, a Zoetis UK survey of pet owners revealed similar concerns about skin-related discomfort in pets. Around 71% of owners reported noticing their pets licking excessively, 65% had observed scratching, and 38% had seen rubbing - behaviours that can signal underlying skin issues. Despite this, 11% of Scottish pet owners were unaware that cats and dogs can develop allergic reactions. Just over one in five (21%) said that itchy behaviours were affecting their sleep, yet many may be overlooking the warning signs. In fact, 58% of respondents considered daily scratching, licking, or rubbing to be normal, when these habits may point to treatable skin conditions. More than half (58%) expressed heightened concern about their pet’s health during the summer, with 26% identifying seasonal allergies as a particular worry.

Itchy Pet Awareness Month (an awareness milestone coined by animal health company Zoetis) this August serves as an important reminder that all cats, dogs and other furry animals can suffer from allergies too. This initiative shines a light on the importance of being vigilant when it comes to dogs itching themselves and ensuring that this condition is not overlooked by owners. Unlike humans, pets are more likely to show signs through their skin. Persistent scratching, nibbling at paws, or rubbing up against furniture can sometimes be dismissed as “just a behavioural thing”, when in fact, these may be a pet’s only way of asking for help and they can be early signs of discomfort in our four-legged friends.

Up to 15% of dogs are estimated to suffer from allergies, yet surprisingly, a recent survey from Zoetis revealed one in 10 pet owners (11%) don’t realise cats and dogs can develop allergic reactions at all. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (64%) of pet owners think daily scratching is ‘normal’, when it is actually often a symptom of discomfort. Zoetis UK are calling for all pet owners to keep a close eye on their pets during these warmer months, looking out for behaviours such as persistent chewing at paws, brushing against furniture, or any indication of unease.

Jonathan Lambert, Vet and Companion Animal Veterinary Lead at Zoetis explains, “Itchy skin in pets is more common than people realise. While we might expect to see sneezing or sniffles, many allergic responses in dogs and cats show up as excessive licking, scratching, or red and irritated skin. These signs are often missed or mistaken for behavioural quirks, but they can be a signal that something’s not quite right. The good news is that help is available – your vet can work with you to identify the cause and recommend ways to offer the most appropriate sources of comfort.”

Top tips for pet owners this Itchy Pet Awareness Month:

Look beyond the obvious – Constant scratching, licking paws, or head shaking can all be signs of underlying irritation. Trust your instincts – if something seems off, it probably is.

– Constant scratching, licking paws, or head shaking can all be signs of underlying irritation. Trust your instincts – if something seems off, it probably is. Don’t dismiss ‘doggy habits’ – Behaviours like rubbing against furniture, scooting, or biting at the same spot repeatedly can indicate a skin issue, not just a funny quirk.

– Behaviours like rubbing against furniture, scooting, or biting at the same spot repeatedly can indicate a skin issue, not just a funny quirk. Keep skin and coat healthy – Regular grooming helps you spot changes early and keeps the coat clean and comfortable. If the skin looks red, greasy, or flaky, speak to your vet.

– Regular grooming helps you spot changes early and keeps the coat clean and comfortable. If the skin looks red, greasy, or flaky, speak to your vet. Stay flea smart – Even one bite from a flea can trigger intense itching in sensitive pets. Keeping up with preventative treatments is key.

– Even one bite from a flea can trigger intense itching in sensitive pets. Keeping up with preventative treatments is key. Talk to your vet – You know your pet best. If their behaviour changes or they seem uncomfortable, don’t wait. A vet check can bring much-needed relief and avoid further problems.

If you’re worried about your pet’s behaviour, skin, or comfort then check with your vet. They can help diagnose and treat itchy skin, allergies, heat-related problems, and keep your dog healthy and happy so you can both enjoy summer, without excessive scratching!

