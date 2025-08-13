I'm a veterinary nurse, and here's what Scots dog owners need to know about summer insect bites

Britain’s warm and wet summer has created ideal conditions for buzzing bugs, but while these insects might be a minor nuisance to us, they could pose a serious hazard to our four-legged friends here in Scotland.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bees, wasps, horseflies, ants, and even midges are out in full force, and for curious dogs who love to sniff and snap at things in the grass, that can mean painful, or even dangerous encounters.

Veterinary professionals are warning pet owners to be on high alert for insect stings, especially as more dogs enjoy time outdoors in gardens, parks, and on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Bean, the UK’s leading canine first aid specialist and author of the iPET Network Level 4 Canine First Aid qualification, says that while many stings are mild, some can escalate quickly.

Rachel Bean is issuing this advice to dog owners about summer stings - Animal News Agency/ David O'Keeffe

“Dogs are naturally inquisitive and often get stung on the nose or paws,” she explains. “A single sting might just cause temporary swelling or pain, but multiple stings, or a sting near the mouth or throat, can be far more serious.”

“In some cases, a dog might suffer an allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis. This can come on rapidly and be life-threatening without urgent veterinary care.”

Common symptoms of a sting include:

Sudden yelping or licking at a specific area

Swelling, especially around the face or paws

Redness and discomfort

Drooling or pawing at the mouth

In more severe cases, signs of an allergic reaction may include:

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Weakness or collapse

Difficulty breathing

Pale gums

Rapid heartbeat

Rachel’s First Aid Tips for Stings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bee stings – “Bees leave their sting behind. Gently scrape it off using a bank card or your fingernail. Don’t use tweezers as you might squeeze more venom in.”

Cold compress – “Apply a cold, damp cloth or wrapped ice pack to the area to reduce swelling and soothe the pain.”

Observe closely – “Watch for any signs of an allergic reaction over the next hour. If you see swelling of the throat, breathing changes, or your dog becomes lethargic or collapses, get them to the vet immediately.”

Do not medicate – “Never give over-the-counter antihistamines or painkillers unless specifically instructed by your vet.”

Bugs to Watch For

Wasps: Can sting multiple times and are particularly aggressive in late summer.

Bees: Usually only sting once, but stings in the mouth or throat can be dangerous.

Horseflies: Their bites can be painful, itchy and may become infected.

Ants and midges: While generally harmless, some dogs can react strongly to multiple bites, especially in sensitive areas like the belly or ears.

Keeping Your Dog Safe This Summer