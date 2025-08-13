I'm a veterinary nurse, and here's what Scots dog owners need to know about summer insect bites
Bees, wasps, horseflies, ants, and even midges are out in full force, and for curious dogs who love to sniff and snap at things in the grass, that can mean painful, or even dangerous encounters.
Veterinary professionals are warning pet owners to be on high alert for insect stings, especially as more dogs enjoy time outdoors in gardens, parks, and on holiday.
Rachel Bean, the UK’s leading canine first aid specialist and author of the iPET Network Level 4 Canine First Aid qualification, says that while many stings are mild, some can escalate quickly.
“Dogs are naturally inquisitive and often get stung on the nose or paws,” she explains. “A single sting might just cause temporary swelling or pain, but multiple stings, or a sting near the mouth or throat, can be far more serious.”
“In some cases, a dog might suffer an allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis. This can come on rapidly and be life-threatening without urgent veterinary care.”
Common symptoms of a sting include:
- Sudden yelping or licking at a specific area
- Swelling, especially around the face or paws
- Redness and discomfort
- Drooling or pawing at the mouth
In more severe cases, signs of an allergic reaction may include:
- Vomiting or diarrhoea
- Weakness or collapse
- Difficulty breathing
- Pale gums
- Rapid heartbeat
Rachel’s First Aid Tips for Stings
Bee stings – “Bees leave their sting behind. Gently scrape it off using a bank card or your fingernail. Don’t use tweezers as you might squeeze more venom in.”
Cold compress – “Apply a cold, damp cloth or wrapped ice pack to the area to reduce swelling and soothe the pain.”
Observe closely – “Watch for any signs of an allergic reaction over the next hour. If you see swelling of the throat, breathing changes, or your dog becomes lethargic or collapses, get them to the vet immediately.”
Do not medicate – “Never give over-the-counter antihistamines or painkillers unless specifically instructed by your vet.”
Bugs to Watch For
- Wasps: Can sting multiple times and are particularly aggressive in late summer.
- Bees: Usually only sting once, but stings in the mouth or throat can be dangerous.
- Horseflies: Their bites can be painful, itchy and may become infected.
- Ants and midges: While generally harmless, some dogs can react strongly to multiple bites, especially in sensitive areas like the belly or ears.
Keeping Your Dog Safe This Summer
- Avoid walking near visible nests or hives
- Don’t let your dog snap at insects mid-air
- Keep your garden tidy to deter nesting insects
- Clean up food and drinks quickly outdoors to avoid attracting wasps
- Carry a pet first aid kit on walks and holidays