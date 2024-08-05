Hoglets Theatre Presents: "Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders" at Edinburgh Fringe 2024
Running from August 5-12 at 10:40 am, this captivating production will take place at Venue 24 - Gilded Balloon Patter House - Bothie.
A Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Love
"Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders" tells the story of a lonely little owl who dreams of soaring through the night sky with his friends. However, being made of wood, his dream seems impossible—until the arrival of another lonely soul changes everything. This delightful narrative underscores the timeless message that the love we show to others will eventually return to us.
A Feast for the Senses
Audiences will be mesmerized by beautiful handmade puppets, original songs, and music, all woven into an immersive storytelling experience. The play promises not only to entertain but also to spark the imaginations of both children and adults alike.
Meet the Creative Minds
Produced and Performed by: Gemma Sharp
Written and Composed by: Andy Curry
Hoglets Theatre has been a beacon of creativity for over a decade, creating dynamic performances and storytelling experiences for primary and pre-school-aged children. They have collaborated with schools, museums, libraries, festivals, charities, theatres, and community groups, consistently delivering shows brimming with energy, original music, puppetry, and engaging storytelling. They are also an associate company of York Theatre Royal.
Hoglets Theatre's previous productions have received glowing reviews:
"A wonderful piece of theatre...Perfect for firing up the imagination. As much as the show itself it was a joy to witness the effect on the children and adults in the audience." – ARTSYORK
"45 minutes of captivating storytelling live action and singing. We weren't disappointed." – Mumbler
Join us for this unforgettable adventure at the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets are available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/wood-owl-and-the-box-of-wonders
