Hoglets Theatre Presents: "Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders" at Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Get ready to embark on a magical journey with Hoglets Theatre as they debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with their enchanting new children's play, "Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders."

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from August 5-12 at 10:40 am, this captivating production will take place at Venue 24 - Gilded Balloon Patter House - Bothie.

A Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Love

"Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders" tells the story of a lonely little owl who dreams of soaring through the night sky with his friends. However, being made of wood, his dream seems impossible—until the arrival of another lonely soul changes everything. This delightful narrative underscores the timeless message that the love we show to others will eventually return to us.

Hoglets Theatre and their owl Woody perform Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders

A Feast for the Senses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will be mesmerized by beautiful handmade puppets, original songs, and music, all woven into an immersive storytelling experience. The play promises not only to entertain but also to spark the imaginations of both children and adults alike.

Meet the Creative Minds

Produced and Performed by: Gemma Sharp

Hoglets Theatre and their owl Woody perform Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders

Written and Composed by: Andy Curry

Hoglets Theatre has been a beacon of creativity for over a decade, creating dynamic performances and storytelling experiences for primary and pre-school-aged children. They have collaborated with schools, museums, libraries, festivals, charities, theatres, and community groups, consistently delivering shows brimming with energy, original music, puppetry, and engaging storytelling. They are also an associate company of York Theatre Royal.

Hoglets Theatre's previous productions have received glowing reviews:

"A wonderful piece of theatre...Perfect for firing up the imagination. As much as the show itself it was a joy to witness the effect on the children and adults in the audience." – ARTSYORK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"45 minutes of captivating storytelling live action and singing. We weren't disappointed." – Mumbler