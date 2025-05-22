Grenade stops the nation from hitting a wall

A snack brand drove a 17-tonne tank through a 13ft ‘wall’ at Tower Bridge on Wednesday to highlight Britain’s demand for better snacking alternatives

The UKs no.1 protein bar brand Grenade made a literal impact today by driving the 17-tonne tank through a giant Carbohydrate & Sugar ‘wall’ besides London’s Tower Bridge to highlight the nation’s ‘other’ energy crisis.

The bold activation follows research suggesting 72% of Brits hit a wall multiple times a week and 54% would like to try more high-protein, low-sugar snacking to help as their energy and focus dips.

On average Brits admit to losing 37 minutes of productivity when they hit a wall, equating to over 78 hours a year that could be easily avoided. Over a quarter (28%) say their snacks leave them more drained than driven.

The giant 13ft wall crafted to represent the high carbs and sugar filled snacks a third of Brits (33%) admit to eating regularly, was demolished by Grenade Founder Alan Barratt, driving the protein brand’s iconic orange ‘tank’ to encourage Brits to fuel themselves in the right way with high protein and low sugar snacks.

It comes as 45% admit feeling fatigued, unmotivated (40%) and lacking concentration (37%) after hitting a wall. Other symptoms of the dreaded crash are irritability (27%) and hunger (12%). Once the dreaded wall is hit, it can last longer 90 minutes before the slump comes to an end (5%).

78% acknowledge the food they are fuelling themselves with could be to blame. However, over half (52%) of Brits said they would not be confident in identifying the foods that are causing them to feel fatigued and lack focus.

Over a third (39%) choose their snacks based on convenience rather than nutrition. With almost half (46%) of us on the go for 5+ hours a day, 76% confess grabbing something high in carbs and simple sugars as a quick fix.

Despite this, the appetite for healthier habits is on the rise. One third (34%) are interested in learning more about nutrition and switching to smarter snacking options, with over half open to trying new alternatives (53%). 36% of Brits are also on the lookout for high protein, low sugar snacks options specifically.

Neal Duffy, head of brand activation at Grenade said: “We’re a nation of hustlers so we need to fuel our bodies the right way. Grenade is a great tasting way to hit your everyday protein goals without compromising on taste or nutrition.

“Our bars and shakes contain over 20g protein, with less than 2g of sugar on bars, and 7g on shakes - which is up to 68% less than some of our competitors. Sugar isn’t the enemy, it just needs to show up at the right time and in the right amount.”

Sports nutritionist Lois Bright said: “Being more mindful about what we eat and when will help us all to manage our energy levels more efficiently. As a nation we need to know what we’re putting into our bodies and being realistic about what we’ll get out. Choosing drinks and snacks that are high in protein is a really simple switch we can all make now to ensure we have the stamina to power through our busy days.”