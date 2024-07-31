Gogol Transformed in Tiny Little Town

TINY LITTLE TOWN is a new musical comedy transforming Ukrainian playwright, Nikolai Gogol's 19th century satire, "The Government Inspector" into 1970s small town America.

In TINY LITTLE TOWN, a small town in 1970s America is thrown into chaos when its corrupt bureaucrats mistakenly identify a visiting stranger as a Government Inspector sent from Washington, D.C. to investigate their town. The show is a hilarious and timely indictment of corruption, conspiracy mongers, and crooked bureaucrats.

In August 2024 the Los Angeles based Theatre Movement Bazaar returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their new musical comedy TINY LITTLE TOWN. Having taken the festival by storm in 2011 with the five star sell-out Chekhov remix ANTON’S UNCLES, they followed with astonishing takes on Three Sisters in TRACK 3, The Godfather in BIG SHOT, and the Grail Myth in GRAIL PROJECT. The company has fast become a Fringe favorite with their inventive adaptations and high energy performances.

TMB has built its repertoire re-imagining classic literature with its unique mixture of text, movement, and dance. TMB co-founders, Kronis + Alger, now join forces with composer Wes Myers to create the new musical, TINY LITTLE TOWN.