Global sketch comedy phenom 'I mostly blame myself' makes Edfringe debut

Warning: This video contains swearingOutrageous nine-member troupe amassed a global audience of 1.1 million and 500M+ views in just six months. (New York/Edinburgh) – 30 July 2024 – Part Monty Python progeny, part class clowns risking detention, the American viral sketch comedy troupe I MOSTLY BLAME MYSELF (IMBM) makes its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut 20-25 August 2024 at the Gilded Balloon Patter House.

IMBM is outrageous (Anne Frank: new ending!), rebellious (so many murders!) and supremely talented (real actors and singers!). The nine-member troupe comes to the Fringe with a show that doesn’t hold back – childhood heroes on the wrong side of a drug cartel, a musical in which deaf/blind icon Helen Keller gets the show-stopping number, and, um, Nazis. Known for twisted but sincere stories and original music, IMBM crams three hilarious mini-musicals into its one-hour, fully-scripted, nine-sketch show.

Friends Nicholas Shanman (IMBM Founder) and Kaya Simmons (Associate Producer) attended college together in Massachusetts. After graduation, Shanman moved west to Los Angeles and Simmons to New York, both hoping to realize their showbiz dreams. When COVID ground those dreams into dust, Shanman brought his comedy troupe idea to New York and reconnected with Simmons to help make it work. A casting call turned up a group of similarly depressed, unlucky but gifted actors in their 20s who all somehow hit it off.

A few early IMBM videos posted to YouTube in 2023 hit big (a Dora-the-Explorer drug-mule sketch and a parody of Frozen where Elsa involves the characters in a gang bang). Encouraged by the response, the group kept posting. In its first six months IMBM racked up 1.1 million social media fans and more than 500 million views. The digital audience response prompted an offer of a live residency at New York’s Player’s Theater that sold out a dozen performances. A short tour earlier this summer prepped IMBM for Edinburgh, and proved their live shows worked outside NYC. IMBM’s viral hits are available on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Shanman says the group’s fearless focus on absurdist humor, and commitment to original music has helped them stand out in the crowded world of scripted live and online comedy. “The desperation we felt during the pandemic forced us to be brave, bold and really try to stand out,” Shanman says, “We took risks rather than feeling like we held back.”

IMBM’s Gilded Balloon show certainly won’t hold back: It’s common among live IMBM audiences to hear audible concern when it becomes apparent that some lines are about to be crossed. “There are definitely some, ‘oh nos’ as the sketch premises come into focus,” Simmons says, “but people find it refreshing that we take risks to do dark comedy, and that we aren't afraid of them disliking it.”

Despite the outré content IMBM prides itself on creating smart, irreverent, polished and well-rehearsed comedy. Shanman says the team takes its time to make the sketches competent and good, and the production high-caliber. Their onstage confidence helps audiences maneuver through their discomfort. “People tell us that just when they think, ‘they’re taking this too far,’ we hit them with a touch of sincerity,” Shanman says. “I laugh when people say ‘wait…did I just fall in love with an Anne Frank musical sketch?’”

In addition to Shanman and Simmons, IMBM cast members coming to Edinburgh are Justin DeSilets, Jackson Hinden, Allison McHugh, Sean Mana, Emma Rylands and Kelly Baker. IMBM composer/musician is Adam Narimatsu and stage manager is Alex Wade.