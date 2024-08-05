The fastest growing family circus spectacular – CIRCUS • The Show – is headed Edinburgh Fringe in 2024 for the very first time – after ground-breaking, sell out seasons right across the Australia!

Roll up! Roll up! Prepare to enter a world of whimsy, wonder and amazement where your imagination will soar like never before, in this completely re-imagined family circus spectacular! Winner: Best Children's Event, Adelaide Fringe Weeklies 2021, 2023, 2024.

Sure to astound the entire family, Circus is the latest trailblazer in children's entertainment – featuring world-class illusions, tumbling acrobats, highly skilled jugglers, elegant aerialists and an endearing clown with his gigantic six-foot balloon.