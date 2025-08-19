Britain has become a nation of Sunday preppers, research reveals

As families across the country seek innovative ways to keep bills down and get ahead of the game before Monday’s whistle blows, Britain has become a nation of Sunday preppers, with 64% revealing they get set for the week ahead on this day.

According to new research, laundry (60%) takes the top spot of super Sunday activities, with writing a weekly to-do list (42%), batch cooking (40%), and deep-cleaning the house (37%) also high on the agenda.

These popular Sunday strategies have shown to be a key player, with 42% of households saying it helps reduce stress about the upcoming week, and the same number saying it frees up time during the busy weekdays.

The research from EDF also revealed for many (60%), Sunday prep is seen as a game of skill, with time-saving hacks including using a checklist (47%) and prioritising tasks in order of importance (41%). And to increase efficiency further, it seems this planning is a family affair, with 54% getting the whole household involved and implementing team tactics.

Alongside ticking off essential weekly tasks in advance, Brits use Sundays as a chance to unwind and do more of what they love - from going for a walk or spending time outdoors (43%) to watching TV (38%).

To change the way Brits power their Sunday game plans - and make them even more rewarding - EDF is supercharging Sundays with up to 16 hours of free electricity for customers who shift their electricity use away from peak hours (4pm-7pm) during the week through its Sunday Saver Challenge.

Of those who say Sunday is already their favourite day of the week, 66% reveal this is due to it being the most relaxing. Yet, 64% say free electricity would enable them to get even more out of the day, with the knowledge that they are saving cash topping the list of reasons.

Marking his first pundit appearance of 2025, Chris Kamara analyses the nation’s prep-day tactics in a new film, providing a play-by-play as a British family makes the most of their free electricity hours; batch cooking, doing the laundry, and gardening, all while enjoying their Sunday together.

Chris Kamara makes his 2025 pundit comeback with EDF’s Sunday Saver campaign, bringing his trademark, witty commentary to a family’s Sunday prep game plan, all powered by free electricity

Pundit Kamara said: “Free electricity from EDF on a Sunday is obviously a real game-changer - you can get all of the big jobs you want to do done early, just in time to watch the game. It’s all about planning your moves and playing to your strengths - that’s how you win the week before it even kicks off. It’s unbelievable, Jeff.”

EDF is the only energy supplier offering free electricity on Sundays and according to the research, 80% of people - in some capacity - are already adopting flexible energy habits to save, with others wanting to try to in the future. 73% would also do all their week’s prep on a Sunday if they had free electricity, so they could cut down costs during the week and save on bills.

EDF's Rich Hughes said: “We want to help our customers make the most out of their Sundays, by easing their Sunday prep - making it more efficient, more affordable, and even more enjoyable. With our Sunday Saver Challenge, households can access up to 16 hours of free electricity, giving them the opportunity to get set for the week ahead without worrying about rising bills."

