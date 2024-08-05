Adults Only Magic Show
Prepare for a wild and raunchy, adults-only night of magic and comedy with Sam, Justin and Magnus 'Danger' Magnus.
They'll unleash uproarious humour and mind-bending illusions from their worldwide stage experience, spiced with a dash of cheeky nudity! 'An absolute riot!' ***** (TheatreWeekly.com). 'Nowhere better to go this Fringe!' ***** (TheWeeReview.com). 'Simply the best, most entertaining magic I've ever seen in real life, on TV, or anywhere' ***** (LisaInTheTheatre.com). 'If I could give it more than 5 stars, I definitely would!' ***** (One4Review.co.uk).
Catch Adults Only Magic Show at Assembly Studio 3 from August 4-25.
Get your tickets here: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/518-adults-only-magic-show
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.