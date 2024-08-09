A teenager's courageous story of mental illness and recovery

Written and produced by a remarkable 18-year-old drama student, this true story delves into deeply personal experiences of depression, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm, offering a compelling journey of hope, community, and resilience, with plenty of tears and laughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from her successful directorial debut in London last summer, 18-year-old writer, director and actor SiyaniSheth has brought her “raw, brave and powerful” memory play The Expulsion of Exulansis, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August 2024.

This moving true story delves into deeply personal experiences of depression, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm, offering a compelling journey of hope and resilience. Set against the backdrop of the growing mental health crisis among teenagers, the writer hopes to create an open dialogue, greater awareness and more support for all, with plenty of tears and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC about why she wrote this play, Siyanisaid ‘She wants to give a voice to other teenagers like herself, who are suffering in silence with similar issues. She wantsthem to know that they are not alone.’. The play's narrative has resonated deeply with teenagers who are battling their own mental health issues or supporting their friends, parents concerned about their children's well-being, and educators and health professionals seeking insights into safeguarding students and supporting their recovery.

Therapist flyer

Siyani Sheth is an 18 year old British Indian playwright from London, who was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder at the age of 15. Her first play “The Expulsion of Exulansis”, debuted at Studio Spaces E1 London last summer to rave reviews. She has just finished her A-Levels and is hoping to study English Literature and Drama at university.

As a young female British Indian playwright, with a truly diverse cast, Siyani wants to tell real stories that inspire, offer a different perspective, and give representation for young people like her in the UK today. This feels more urgent now than ever before.