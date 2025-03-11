A slice of Napoli lands in Scotland - Pizza Pilgrim confirms Edinburgh opening date

Pizza lovers of Edinburgh, rejoice! Pizza Pilgrims is excited to bring their signature Neapolitan-style pizza to the heart of the Scottish capital, opening its much-anticipated debut in Edinburgh on Rose Street from April 14. They are opening with a bang by running a soft-launch week from April 7, offering 50% off food and drink and giving away 1000 free slices of the good stuff on Thursday April 10, starting from 12pm.

Pizza Pilgrims makes its much-anticipated debut in Scotland with a pizzeria spread across two floors, spanning 4,349 sq. Ft. and designed to capture the bustling energy of the streets of Napoli with bold, colourful interiors. Guests can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the open kitchen, where pillowy, puffy crusted Neapolitan pizzas are crafted with the brand’s signature 72-hour double-fermented dough. Boasting 191 covers in total, including a 45-seat outdoor terrace, the space is perfect for everything from casual catchups to large group parties.

Upstairs takes a turn towards the Amalfi Coast, inspired by the iconic lemon groves of Southern Italy. The first-floor event space will be dynamic, offering hands-on pizza masterclasses, private dining and cocktail-fuelled pub quizzes. A dedicated masterclass kitchen, complete with its own pizza oven, hosts interactive ‘Dough It Yourself’ pizza making classes and can accommodate groups of 10-60 people, whilst a show-ready stage sets the scene for live music and comedy to drag nights! It’s set to be one of Edinburgh’s most exciting new destinations and community hub for the neighbourhood.

Pizza Pilgrims’ ‘Dough It Yourself’ masterclasses invite you to come and master the true art of pizza making, where you can learn all about the Pizza Pilgrims story and the importance of using quality produce, before learning to shape, top & bake the perfect Neapolitan pizza. They will be running exclusive pizza masterclasses during the soft launch week.

Thom and James Elliot, Founders of Pizza Pilgrims.

Founders Thom and James Elliot comment on the launch: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring Pizza Pilgrims to Edinburgh. Rose Street is packed with incredible bars and restaurants, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of such a buzzing hospitality scene. This is our largest opening outside of London with a space that can do it all. From Pizza masterclasses, private events, group dining and a stage, we want to support Edinburgh’s thriving entertainment scene!”

Pizza Pilgrims are bringing their signature 72-hour double-fermented Neapolitan-style pizza to Edinburgh. Expect to enjoy fan-favourites such as the Margherita and their iconic Double Pepperoni & Spicy Honey, alongside more infamous specialties: the Carbonara with crunchy strands of al dente spaghetti and the 8-cheese (twice as good as a 4 cheese…).

The Pizza Pilgrims menu is built on the foundation of their pilgrimages through Italy and follows the simple Italian belief that the best ingredients make the best pizza. For this reason, all key ingredients are sourced in Italy – from the best ’00’ flour Naples has to offer from the famous Caputo mill to their tomato sauce made from DOP San Marzano tomatoes and their Fior di Latte mozzarella from Napoli.

Pizza Pilgrims Edinburgh officially opens its doors on 14th April at 7-15 Rose St, EH2 2PR and will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Book your table now.

A slice of the action.