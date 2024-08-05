'A truly bizarre show that takes us from caveman to the edges of the universe as Andrew Macmillan gives us a lesson on “the magnitude of the unknowable void [...] Excellent' - ⭐⭐⭐⭐, Rob Warren (Everything Theatre)

Elijah has been doing some reading, and has some stuff to get off their chest. There’s only one problem. Well there’s a lot of problems, but this specific problem looks like a balloon, and Elijah has no idea where it came from, or what it means.

A Balloon Will Pop at Some Point During This Play is one person’s quest to understand why our problems feel so huge, especially when science tells us we’re missing 95% of the Universe… Oh wait… that might have something to do with it.

There are protests, conspiracy theories, black holes, time witches and very big conversations on the side of a bridge. It’s an existential one-man dark comedy show about a lot. And there’s a balloon.

'It gets rather mind-boggling, but never dull or condescending' - Everything Theatre

‘It’s easy to imagine that this show will become a word-of-mouth success.’ Rob Warren - Everything Theatre.

East & Under Theatre Company is a collaboration between a Norfolkian and an Australian, who graduated in the middle of COVID, and then spent a couple years feeling pretty depressed. It’s a brand new company who’s goal is to platform scrappy, powerful and important new work from creatives in the UK and Australia who got kicked in the nuts a little bit in 2020.

‘Today’s artists have to be proactive in the creation of their own work, and East & Under is our way of assisting emerging artists to do just that.’ E&U Launch Video

A Balloon Will Pop* is the debut play of East & Under Theatre Company. It has been developed with the assistance of multi award winning Dramaturg and director, Micha Mirto (Villain Interrupted, NewsRevue, Lethe) and is being directed by Eric Loren (Shakespeare’s Women, Dr. Who, Tomb Raider).

The show will be at the Edinburgh Fringe @ Paradise in the Vaults (6.10pm, August 3-10)