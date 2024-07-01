There are screenings across the UK 🎾

Wimbledon 2024 begins its first round of action from today (July 1 2024).

Reports have already suggested large queues awaiting the chance for prime seating during this year’s championships.

But for those who aren’t flushed with cash, where are some ideal locations in London to watch on the big screen?

Are any other locations in the United Kingdom also showing this year’s event on the big screen too?

An estimated 500,000 plus tennis fans will be making their way to and from SW19 over the next fortnight, with Wimbledon also boasting a figure of around 54 billion streams of last year’s action on the BBC, where Carlos Alcaraz trumped Novak Djokovic to win the grand slam event.

But as we’ve found out, tickets to this year’s event are pretty expensive, and the queues on the opening day of Wimbledon rival those who wanted to see Charli XCX at Glastonbury over the weekend, so we’ve been dutifully informed.

Plus with the weather meant to be reaching another scorcher over the next two weeks, despite the drizzles being experienced today in parts of the country, why not take the opportunity to watch Wimbledon on a big screen in the glorious sun?

Hopefully, I’ve not jinxed it.

For those who might complain that it’s just “Londoners getting the big screen treatment,” we’ve found a couple of places outside the capital that are showing this year’s event with deckchairs bountiful and, more importantly, not involving a trip to a local bar.

So where in London and beyond can you catch this year’s Wimbledon Championships on the big screen and enjoy the contest as it was meant to be intended - getting sunburnt with strawberries and cream?

Where in London can I watch Wimbledon 2024 on the big screen?

As the first round of Wimbledon begins, where in London and other city centres can you catch all the action on big screens? (Credit: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

London is spoiled for choice when it comes to where you can watch this year’s Championships without having to head to “Murray Mound” (formerly “Henman Hill” back in the era of “Henmania.”)

Canary Wharf’s Summer Screens in Canada Square Park and Cabot Square will be showing all the sporting action you could possibly wish for throughout the summer, from cricket to F1, Ascot to the Olympics and, of course, tennis from Wimbledon.

Those in the SW19 area can also watch all the action at The Piazza in Wimbledon, just over a mile away from the Centre Court and decked out with deckchairs to catch some of the sunshine over the area - fingers crossed.

The deckchair action also occurs at Portman Square Gardens, as part of their “Summer in the Square” activities. The gardens will have a fully stocked bar and specially-picked street food stalls, alongside showing all the major matches taking place this year.

Other London sites showing Wimbledon 2024

Links to each location will open a new window in your browser to show Transport for London journey planner options from Wimbledon Station.

Is anywhere else in the United Kingdom showing Wimbledon 2024 on a big screen?

Thankfully, you’re options aren’t merely relegated to travelling to London to catch some of this year’s action on a big screen.

We’ve rounded up a couple of options across various locations in the United Kingdom where we are informed big-screen Wimbledon action will be available - without having to enter a sports bar.