Britain’s Got Talent has nearly completed the line-up for the 2025 final.

Just a couple of spaces are up for grabs now.

But who has already secured a place?

In just over a week, Britain’s Got Talent will crown its winner for 2025. A new name will be etched into the storied history of the long-running reality show.

Viewers have been treated to an elongated season this year - with the show returning in February for the first time in its history. The live shows have been running since April and the last semi-final aired tonight (May 24).

But with the live episodes of Britain’s Got Talent taking place over so many weeks, you might have forgotten which acts have already secured a spot in the final. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2025?

The BGT panel broke their own rules to give Unity a golden buzzer pass to the semis | ITV

From each of the live shows so far, two acts have progressed to the final and that will continue through all five semi-finals. There will also be a wildcard who gets to return as well - taking the total list of acts for the final to 11.

Eight acts have already booked their place in the grand finale prior to tonight’s episode (May 24). The finalists from the first four live shows include:

Blackouts (golden buzzer)

Vinnie McKee (public vote)

Olly Pearson (golden buzzer)

Stacey Leadbeatter (public vote)

Jasmine Rice (golden buzzer)

Ping Pong Pang (public vote)

Joseph Charm (golden buzzer)

Hear Our Voice (public vote)

Harry Moulding (golden buzzer)

Binta Chetry (public vote)

A wildcard is also expected to get a spot in the final. But it has yet to be confirmed who it will be.

We will continue to update this list throughout the series as more finalists are confirmed. Make sure to return regularly to find out who else has made it to the BGT 2025 final.

How does the golden buzzer work in BGT semi-finals?

For the very first time in the ITV show’s long history, the golden buzzer will be in play for the semi-finals. It is a major game-changing twist and will really shake-up the live shows - having previously only been used in the auditions.

Each week one of the judges or Ant and Dec will be in charge of it and can use it to send an act straight through the final later in 2025. A second act will then join them after the result of the public vote.