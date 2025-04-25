A flag produced to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | Getty Images

It’s been eight decades since the guns on the Eastern Front fell silent.

Next month will see street parties, processions, services and concerts held to mark 80 years since one of the pivotal dates in world history.

Here’s everything you need to know about VE Day 2025.

What is VE Day?

Victory in Europe Day marks the day when the Allies of World War II formally accepted Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8, 1945.

It wasn’t actually the end of World War II however. The Battle of Odžak, in Bosnia, didn’t end until May 25, which was the end of the war in Europe.

Globally the was ended on August 14, five days after teh United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki.

In other counties it is known as Victory Over Fascism Day, Liberation Day, or Victory Day.

When is VE Day?

VE Day is marked on May 8 each year. That means in 2025 it will fall on Thursday, May 8.

Russia and some former Soviet countries mark it on May 9 as in their time zone the surrender came into force at 12.01am rather than 11.01pm.

What national events are being held to mark VE Day?

There are four days of events planned in London to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On Monday, May 5, which is the May Day bank holiday, there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace, followed by a flypast of military aircraft, including the Red Arrows. Street parties are set to take place across the country and there will be an official party on the warship HMS Belfast on the Thames.

On Tuesday, May 6, there will be an installation of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London to mark the anniversary - similar to that which took place to commemorate the centerary of the outbreak of World War I in 2014. Historic landmarks across the UK will be lit up.

On Wednesday, May 7, a special concert will be held in Westminster Hall.

On Thursday, May 8, a service will be held in Westminster Abbey and a concert, for 10,000 members of the public, at Horse Guards Parade, in central London

What events are happening in Scotland to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day?

A number of events will be held across Scotland to mark the anniversary, including the following:

Between 9-10pm on VJ Day a series of beacons will be lit across the country. You can find out your nearest beacon here.

‘Scotland’s Salute - A Tribute to VE-Day 80th Anniversary Concert’ will take place at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 6.

Historic Environment Scotland are organising an event on Thursday, May 8, featuring a living history event at Stirling Castle and an evening concert in the Great Hall with swing music.

You can find all the events taking place here.

What is VJ Day?