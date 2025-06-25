Jeremy Allen White is back for another season of The Bear 👀

The Bear season four is about to be released on Disney Plus.

10 new episodes will be served up in just a few hours.

But when exactly can you expect it to come out?

It is almost time for a brand new season of The Bear to be served up. The Jeremy Allen White fronted show is about to return with a fresh course of episodes.

A year after its previous series arrived, Camy and co are back once again. The fourth series is set to be released on Disney Plus in the UK - and on Hulu in America.

But when exactly can you tuck into the latest episodes of The Bear? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from The Bear season four?

The Bear on Disney Plus | Disney Plus

In a brief tease for the season, Disney Plus said that the new episodes will find Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

It adds: “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

What time is The Bear season four out?

The show is set to release its latest episodes today (June 25) in America. But UK viewers will unfortunately have to wait a little bit longer for the fourth season to be served up - with the season arriving tomorrow (June 26) instead.

It might seem strange but it is due to time zone differences between North America and the UK/ Europe. The Bear season four will be released at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT today in the US, according to Yahoo - which is 1am GMT tomorrow.

How many episodes are in The Bear season 4?

Once again, the show will be serving up a tasting course with 10 episodes for its fourth season. Whether you want to binge them as a set menu, or go for the more a la carte option and enjoy one at a time, that is up to you.

The Bear has had 10 episodes in every season except its first - which had just eight. It will take the show’s total to 38 so far.

