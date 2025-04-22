The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. | Canva/Getty Images

This year will see the 55th annual Earth Day shine a spotlight on environmental issues.

Since its conception, Earth Day has seen over a billion people motivated to act in the interests of the planet, with over 75,000 corporate partners across 192 countries working to drive action forward.

The goal is “to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide”.

This year there’s a new theme and fresh activities to get involved in. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Earth Day?

Earth Day is held on April 22 each year - when the first event took place in America. That means this year it is being held on Tuesday, April 22, all over the world.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day was founded to raise awareness and bring people together to help save the environment. Since then, the Earth Day organisation has led various fundraising campaigns, awareness events, and more.

Who came up with the idea for Earth Day?

A peace activist called John McConnell first proposed a day to ‘honour the Earth and the concept of peace’ in1969 at a UNESCO conference in San Francisco - suggesting it should be held on the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere - March 21.

A month later, inspired by a huge oil spoil off the coast of California, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson created the concept of Earth Day as a nationwide environmental ‘teach-in’ to be held on April 22, 1970, to be coordinated by environmental activist Denis Hayes.

The name ‘Earth Day’ was invented by advertising writer Julian Koenig.

The first event was held in 1970 in the United States, when around 20 million people took to the streets to protest against big environmental issues, including oil spills, polluted rivers and air pollution.

The event is now held all over the world.

What is the theme for Earth Day 2025?

Each year sees a new theme for Earth Day. In 2025 that theme is ‘OUR POWER, OUR PLANET’, with organisers calling “for everyone to unite around renewable energy so we can triple clean electricity by 2030” .

What is happening in Scotland for Earth Day?

A while programme of events are being held for Earth Day 2025, from film screenings and litter picks, to drop-in children’s activities and seed plantings. You can check out what’s going on near you on Earth Day’s interactive map.