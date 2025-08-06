Established in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, indie film company A24’s first involvement in the industry was distributing the films 'A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Charles Swan III' and ' Spring Breakers '.

They made a name for themselves by snapping up the rights for the likes of 'Room', ' Ex Machina ' and 'The Witch'.

Now, the name A24 has the kind of brand recognistion that many actors and directors would envy, culminating in their domination of the Oscars in 2023, when ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ won seven Academy Awards, including five of the ‘big six’.

Known for elevated horrors like ' Hereditory ' and ' Midsommar ', their latest entry in the canon is in cinemas at the moment - ‘Bring Her Back’.

It’s the second film from YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, who were responsible for A24 hit ‘Talk to Me’ in 2022.

The film has been well received critically, with review aggreggator Rotten Tomatoes showing 89 per cent of critics enjoyed it.

But, such is the success of A24, it means that it’s only the 66th best film they’ve been involved in according to the Tomatometer.

Here are the top 15.

1 . On Becoming a Guineau Fowl (2024) The highest ranked A24 film on Rotten Tomatoes - with a perfect 100 per cent rating - is 'On Becoming a Guineau Fowl'. Directed by Rungano Nyoni and starring Susan Chardy, it tells the story of a woman who finds the dead body of her uncle in on a road in the middle of the night. His funeral is the catalyst for the discovery of secrets relating to her middle-class Zambian family.

2 . Lady Bird (2017) Before Greta Gerwig achieved global fame and acclaim with Barbie, her directorial debut delighted audiences and critics alike. 2017's Lady Bird is a much-loved coming-of-age comedy drama starring Saoirse Ronan and has a near-perfect 99 per cent rating.

3 . Eighth Grade (2018) Former standup comedian and YouTube star Bo Burnham proved he was an equally brilliant film director with 'Eighth Grade', which also achieves an impressive 99 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Newcomer Elsie Fisher plays a 13-year-old trying to get to the end of the titular school year.

4 . Moonlight (2016) Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture (after La La Land was mistakenly announced), Barry Jenkins' drama looks at three important chapters in the life of a young black man growing up in Miami. Starring Mahershala Ali it has an impressive 98 per cent positive reviews.