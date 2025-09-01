Lady Gaga will bring ‘The Dead Dance’ to Netflix’s Wednesday this week 💜☠

Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Wednesday in season 2.

Netflix has offered fans a first look at her character.

But who does she play in the hit TV show?

It might be Monday, but Netflix is already making us wish that we could fast-forward a couple of days. The streaming giant has offered the first look at Lady Gaga in the hit TV show Wednesday.

The pop superstar will be joining the cast for the second part of the fantasy series’ second season. The latest set of episodes is due to be released on September 3.

Jenna Ortega leads the cast of the Netflix programme but she has been joined by some major guest stars for series two. It includes Lady Gaga - who will also release a song to go along with her appearance on the show.

Who does Lady Gaga play in Wednesday season 2?

Pop sensation Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Wednesday for the second part of season two. She will play Nevermore Academy teacher Rosaline Rotwood - as well as providing an original song. | Netflix

The Abracadabra hit-maker is no stranger to acting - and the world of TV. She had a starring turn in the fifth and sixth seasons of American Horror Story (Hotel and Roanoke).

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was also in the Oscar-nominated movie A Star is Born in 2018. Last year she was in Joker: Folie à Deux along with Joaquin Phoenix.

She is set to join the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday for the second part of series two, which releases on Wednesday (September 3). Gaga will play a Nevermore Academy teacher called Rosaline Rotwood.

Netflix has released a first look at the character, in which she is accompanied by Addams Family favourite Thing. We have included the first picture of Gaga in the role in this article.

Will Lady Gaga have a song on the soundtrack?

The pop star is set to contribute an original song to the show’s soundtrack in part two. It is called ‘The Dead Dance’ - which is very fitting for Wednesday Addams' whole vibe.

Speaking about the song, Lady Gaga told Netflix : “The inspiration for ‘The Dead Dance’ was a breakup, and it was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over; how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love. It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it.

“And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship; it becomes about having fun with your friends when you’ve been through something tough and amazing. I can’t wait for people to listen to it.”

