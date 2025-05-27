Tyler, the Creator Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Tyler, the Creator has two dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Coachella

One of the most influential hip-hop artists of the last 15 years is on his way to Scotland.

Originally finding fame as the leader of music collective Odd Future, Tyler, the Creator launched his solo career with 2009 debut Bastard, before finding global fame with second album Goblin, thanks to its hit single Yonkers.

Originally specialising in a divisive and violent horrorcore-influenced sound, he began to create more mainstream material with his third album Wolf.

And since then he’s gone from strength-to-strength, with eighth album Chromakopia last year hitting number one in the US Billboard charts with the highest first-week sales of his career.

Along the way Tyler has won two Grammy Awards, a BRIT Award, and a MTV Video Music Award.

He’s currently on a massive world tour in support of his latest album, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tyler, the Creator playing Glasgow?

Tyler, the Creator plays two nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31.

Who is supporting Tyler, the Creator at his Glasgow gig?

Tyler, the Creator will be supported at his Glasgow Hydro gig by Paris Texas and Lil Yachty. Opening the gig will be Paris Texas, an American alternative hip hop duo from Los Angeles formed in 2018. Lil Yachty will take the stage next. The rapper found viral fame in 2015 with hit One Night and has since released five studio albums.

What are the stage times for Tyler, the Creator at the Glasgow Hydro?

Doors open at 6.30pm and there are no further official stage times. Having said that, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect Paris Texas on stage between 7.15-7.30pm, Lil Yachty to start at around 8-8.15pm, and Tyler, the Creator to kick-off at around 9pm. The show will finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Tyler, the Creator?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £103.85. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Tyler, the Creator’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for Tyler, the Creator’s gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Tyler, the Creator setlist?

Tyler seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on every night of his current tour. Expect to hear the following at both Glasgow gigs.