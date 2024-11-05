Twin Atlantic: are there any last minute tickets to see the Scottish giants on their UK tour this month?
- Stand Atlantic’s latest tour of the United Kingdom kicks off this week (November 8 2024).
- The Scottish alternative rock act hit the road after the release of their seventh studio album, Meltdown.
- But have you left it too late to get a ticket to see the band perform before the end of the year?
Scottish alternative rockers Twin Atlantic lace up their shoes and pack their gig bags ahead of the start of their UK tour later this week (November 8 2024.)
The group hit the road coming off the release of their latest album, Meltdown, which came out in August 2024 through the band’s own record label Staple Diet. The album reached number 16 on the UK Indie album charts upon release, while the band showed off some of their new material with a brief UK tour at the start of the year.
But with the album having seen the light of day, the group head back on the road in support of Meltdown, with seven shows taking the group through to the end of November when they look to be taking a well-earned rest - no further dates have been announced so far.
So with payday having come around and a little bit of money still available to spend before the inevitable Christmas shopping rush, have fans of the band left it too late to get a ticket to their current tour - and where are they playing again?
Where are Twin Atlantic performing in the United Kingdom, once again?
Twin Atlantic’s UK tour, kicking off this week, is set to take place at the following venues on the following dates.
- November 7 2024: Boiler Shop, Newcastle
- November 10 2024: Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
- November 12 2024: Tramshed, Cardiff
- November 14 2024: Electric Brixton, London
- November 17 2024: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham
- November 22 2024: Fat Sams Live, Dundee
- November 24 2024: Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh
Are there still tickets to see Twin Atlantic on their 2024 tour?
There are still tickets to see Twin Atlantic on their UK tour, but be quick - in some cases ticketing outlets will stop selling online 24 hours before the event. But for a last minute ticket to see the band on their 2024 UK tour, you can grab them from either Ticketmaster UK or Ticketweb.
What have Twin Atlantic been playing live recently?
We don’t have to go too far back to get an idea what Twin Atlantic could be performing on their latest UK tour. Setlist.FM have published the band’s set from their July 27 2024 performance at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, which went as follows.
- No Sleep
- Hold On
- Free
- Sorry
- Yes, I Was Drunk
- The Chaser
- Make a Beast of Myself
- Crash Land
- Meltdown
- Heart and Soul
