Truck Festival 2025: Courting, Kingfishr, and Reggie Watts join the line-up – full roster so far
- Courting, Kingfishr and more musical acts have been added to Truck Festival’s eclectic 2025 line-up.
- They are joined by comedian Reggie Watts as a new addition to the festival’s comedy programming.
- Here’s the current list of performers confirmed for the Hill Farm event, taking place from July 24 to July 27 2025.
Oxfordshire's Truck Festival prides itself on variety, bringing music, comedy, and late-night parties together for a weekend in July that has just added more eclecticism to the mix.
Truck favourites Courting make a triumphant return to Hill Farm, bringing their latest unpredictable and exhilarating turn straight from the release of Lust For Life, or How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story.
One of the fastest-rising names in alternative music, Kingfishr, arrive in Oxfordshire fresh from selling out venues across the UK and Ireland, ready to deliver their anthemic, crowd-unifying sound. Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed Honeyglaze land at Truck Festival armed with their sophomore album Real Deal.
Beyond the music, Truck’s anything-goes spirit extends to its 2025 comedy line-up, featuring its biggest headliner to date—Reggie Watts. A multi-talented force in the US comedy and music scene, Watts’ surreal, genre-blending performances have captivated audiences worldwide, from his time as The Late Late Show with James Corden's bandleader to sold-out shows across the globe.
Now, he’s bringing his unmatched energy to Truck for the first time. He’s joined by a stellar line-up of UK comedy heavyweights, including Desiree Burch, Andrew Maxwell, Jessica Fostekew and Jacob Hawley (co-host of the talked-about The Screen Rot podcast).
After a day packed with incredible music and comedy, Truck keeps the party going long into the night—and 2025’s late-night programming is set to be bigger than ever. This year, the festival’s much-loved Palm City teams up with Oxford clubbing institution Switch to deliver a next-level after-hours experience.
Viral sensation Fish56Octagon will take over Truck’s Market Stage for a genre-blurring set guaranteed to be a festival highlight. Drum & Bass legend High Contrast lands in Oxfordshire armed with an arsenal of high-energy anthems, while one of the UK’s most in-demand underground names, Songer, brings his signature flow to Hill Farm
Truck Festival 2025 - current line-up
Artists marked with asterisks require a Thursday ticket to see.
- Nothing But Thieves (UK Festival Exclusive)
- Kasabian
- Courteeners
- Bloc Party*
- Blossoms
- The Last Dinner Party
- Franz Ferdinand
- Wunderhorse
- The Reytons
- Hard Life
- CMAT
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Fat Dog
- The Big Moon
- Sports Team
- Maxïmo Park
- Scouting for Girls
- Alfie Templeman
- Cassia
- Courting
- Kingfishr
- Honeyglaze
- The Pill
- Westside Cowboy
- Brogeal
- Slate*
- The Kites*
- Basht
- The Slow Country
- Finn Forster
- Good Health Good Wealth*
- Johnny Foreigner
- The Slates*
- Alice SK*
- The North*
- Ollie Cook*
- Lily Clarke
- Bo Bardot
- Corella*
- The Futureheads
- Lambrini Girls
- Only The Poets
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Seb Lowe
- Gurriers
- Lime Garden
- Bby Luvcat
- Home Counties
- The Clause
- Daydreamers
- Chloe Slater
- She’s In Parties
- The Guest List
- Florence Road
- Polly Money
- Jasmine.4.T
- Cardinals
- Cliffords
- Esme Emerson
- TTSSFU
- Better Joy
- Ellur
- Keg
- Hooton Tennis Club
- Bicurious
- Cherym
- Thank
- Lakes
- National Playboys
- Songer
- High Contrast
- Fish56Octagon
- Dynamite MC
- Arthi
- Kara
- Messie
- Dylan James Shen
- Solr
- Majessty
- MC Louder
- Switch DJs
- Reggie Watts
- Desiree Burch
- Andrew Maxwell
- Jessica Fostekew
- Tom Ward
- Elliot Steel
- Jacob Hawley
- Jarred Christmas
- Esther Manito
- Tony Law
- Steve Williams
- Andrew Bird
- Steve Hall
- Kazeem Jamal
- Tom Wrigglesworth
- Alexander Kealy
Where can I get tickets to attend Truck Festival 2025?
There are some tickets left for this year’s event, but not many as of writing - visit the Truck Festival 2025 website to pick yours up today, or if you’re looking for resale tickets, Truck Festival advises to use Tixel - their official partner for ticket resales.
