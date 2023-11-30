Troye Sivan will head on tour in the UK and Ireland in 2024, with a show in Glasgow on the schedule.

Troye Sivan will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow as part of his 2024 UK tour. Image: Getty

Australian pop star Troye Sivan will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow as part of his 2024 tour.

Best known for songs such as My My My!, One Of Your Girls and 1999 with Charli XCX, Sivan released his third album Something to Give Each Other in October 2023.

In a video on Instagram, he said: "When we wrote Something to Give Each Other, we wrote it as a live show. And I've been so nervous to announce this because I want this to be the pop show. It has to be the party. It has to be the best night of your life - the best night of my life.

"And now it's finally coming. Europe and UK I will see you on the Something to Give Each Other Tour in 2024."

The tour will see Sivan perform his first shows in the UK since the 2019 Bloom tour, where he played the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know about Troye Sivan's Something To Give Each Other Tour, including how to get access to pre-sale and when tickets go on sale.

Troye Sivan UK tour dates

Sivan will play five shows during the UK and Ireland leg of his tour, starting off in Manchester before heading to Scotland.

Manchester, AO Arena - Saturday, June 22 2024

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - Sunday, June 23 2024

Dublin, 3Arena - Tuesday, June 25 2024 2024

London, OVO Arena Wembley - Thursday, June 27 2024

Birmingham, Utilita Arena - Friday, June 28 2024

When is Troye Sivan's Glasgow concert?

As part of his Something To Give Each Other Tour, Troye Sivan will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday, June 23 2024.

The OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff Holmes

When do Troye Sivan tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Troye Sivan's UK shows - including Glasgow - go on sale from 9am on Friday, December 8.

Troye Sivan presale

Presale for Troye Sivan's 2024 tour will begin at 9am on Wednesday, December 6.

To sign up for presale, fans must register through Troye Sivan's website before 5pm on Tuesday December 5. An access link and password will then be sent out to those who registered on Tuesday, December 5 at 8pm.

For his Glasgow show, fans can also access presale for Troye Sivan through the OVO presale as well as the Gigs in Scotland and Live Nation presale.

How much are tickets?