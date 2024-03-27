Sims in Scotland: Drive a train over the Forth Bridge with Train Sim World 4
A popular computer game has added an iconic Scottish train journey to its virtual world - crossing the UNESCO-recognised Forth Bridge.
The Forth Circle Route for Train Sim World 4 was released this week, developed by Stirling-based Rivet Games and published by Dovetail Games.
The add-on will allow players to take the helm and drive ScotRail trains between the capital, Glenrothes and Markinch via both Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.
With trains styled in the operator’s famous Saltire livery, players will also be able to choose ScotRail’s class 170 trains, and drive the 52 miles of line from Edinburgh Waverley to Markinch.
It has also been announced that following the reopening of the branch line to Leven in June, Rivet Games will begin adding this into the route as part of a post-release update.
The ScotRail class 158 train is also planned to be made available for this route later in the year, as an additional loco add-on, courtesy of Skyhook Games.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: "It’s fantastic to see the world famous Forth Bridge come to life in this new Fife circle addition to Train Sim World 4. ScotRail regularly operate the class 170 trains on this route, and I’m sure players will be delighted to see this addition to the game.”
Jasper Holzapfel, Community Manager at Rivet Games, added: “We’re always proud to recreate a route close to home, and had a lot of fun bringing the virtual recreation of Fife circle, and the class 170 to life!”
