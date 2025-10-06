Tori Amos announces Glasgow show as part of 2026 UK tour - here's how to get tickets and presale
Tori Amos has announced a new studio album and UK tour - including a show in Glasgow.
Her largest European tour in a decade, the American singer-songwriter will play Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next year in support of her 18th album, In Times of Dragons.
Speaking about the record, Amos said: “In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for democracy over tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non-accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”
One of nine upcoming UK and Ireland shows, here is everything you need to know about Tori Amos tickets.
Tori Amos UK and Ireland tour dates: Here’s when she will play Glasgow
Tori Amos will take to the stage in Glasgow on Wednesday, April 15 2026, following nights in Sheffield, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester.
Here are all her upcoming UK and Ireland shows:
- Wednesday, April 8 2026 - Sheffield, City Hall
- Friday, April 10 2026 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- Saturday, April 11 2026 - Bristol, Beacon
- Monday, April 13 2026 - Manchester, Apollo
- Wednesday, April 15 2026 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- Thursday, April 16 2026 - Newcastle, City Hall
- Saturday, April 18 2026 - Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- Sunday, April 19 2026 - Dublin, Bord Gais
- Tuesday, April 21 2026 - London, Royal Albert Hall
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale for Tori Amos tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 10 via Gigs in Scotland and Ticketmaster.
Fans looking to purchase tickets are advised to register or log in to their preferred ticket site ahead of the sale beginning, and ensuring to use only one device and one browser tab.
Tori Amos presale
There will be a presale for Tori Amos’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.
The first Tori Amos presale will be available through her website, for those who pre-order her upcoming album or register using the “no purchase necessary” link before 1pm on Tuesday, October 7.
This artist presale will then begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 8, with those eligible to receive a code for access via email.
There is then Gigs in Scotland presale, which can be accessed by anyone with an account on the website, that will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 8.
How much are Tori Amos tickets?
If you are looking to see her in Glasgow, Tori Amos tickets will cost you £51.90, £63.10, or £85.50 (including booking fee and money towards the venue’s restoration fund).
Ticket prices for Tori Amos’ other UK and Ireland shows are likely to vary some, depending on venue and seating.
