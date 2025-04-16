Established in 1931 as the ‘National Trust for Scotland for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty’, the now conveniently-shortened National Trust for Scotland (NTS) manages around 130 properties across the country,
Describing itself as "the charity that cares for, shares and speaks up for Scotland's magnificent heritage", the NTS has the largest membership of any organisation in the country - with around 330,000 members.
Here are the 11 most-visited NTS attractions during 2024, according to figures from the Association of Leading Visitors Attractions (ALVA) - all of which are perfect to visit during the school holidays.
1. Glenfinnan Monument
More than half a million people (546,377 to be exact) visited the Glenfinnan Monument last year - making it the National Trust for Scotland's most visited attraction. Located on the banks of Loch Shiel in the Highlands, it's a memorial to all those who gave their lives to the 1745 Jacobite Rising. You can climb to the top and enjoy the view next to the lone Highlander, including the Glenfinnan Viaduct made famous by the Harry Potter films (the train carrying Potter and his fellow-pupils to Hogwarts travels over it). | Canva/Getty Images
2. Gladstone's Land
One of the oldest buildings on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, Gladstone's Land includes a new immersive experience that takes visitors through three centuries of the history of Scotland's Capital - via the people who lived and worked in the property. There's also an ice cream parlour! A total of 380,402 people visited in 2024. | Google Maps
3. Culloden Visitor Centre
Last year saw 374,443 people visit the Culloden Visitor Centre located next to the atmospheric battlefield to the east of Inversness where the 1745 Jacobite Rising came to a tragic end. The centre has a 360-degree battle immersion theatre, which puts you right in the heart of the action, alongside a museum, roof garden, shop and the restored 18th-century Leanach Cottage. You might even get the chance to see Highland cows grazing on the battlefield. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Hermitage
Regularly featuring in lists of the most beautiful walks in Scotland, the Hermitage is located just outside the pretty town of Dunkeld. Originally designed as a pleasure ground in the 18th century for the Dukes of Atholl, nowadays visitors can enjoy seeing some of the tallest trees in Britain, the dramatic Black Linn Falls, the folly of Ossian's Hall and plenty of wildlife, including red squirrels and leaping salmon. A total of 359,937 people visited last year. | Canva/Getty Images