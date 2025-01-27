Tony Hadley will perform in Glasgow as part of his Christmas Big Band tour. | Christie Goodwin

Tony Hadley’s upcoming tour is set to celebrate a swing and crooner classics.

Tony Hadley has announced a brand new UK tour, which is set to kick off in Glasgow this November.

The former Spandau Ballet singer is set to perform a selection of jazz standards, swing anthems and classics from the likes of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett with the new Christmas Big Band Tour.

With 14 dates lined up as part of the tour, Tony said: “I absolutely loved last year’s tour with my big band. It rekindled my excitement and passion for the songs that formed such an important part of my childhood, songs that inspired me to pursue a singing career.

“For this year’s tour we will be visiting some of my favourite swing classics along with big band songs that I have never performed before. I never tire of performing True, Gold and Through the Barricades and look forward to including these great songs in the set as well!”

Here’s how you can get tickets, how much they’ll cost and if there’s a presale.

Tony Hadley tour dates

Set to kick off the UK dates in Glasgow on Sunday, November 23, Hadley will perform at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

23 November - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

25 November - Eastbourne Congress Theatre

26 November - Torquay Princess Theatre

29 November - Guildford G Live

30 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange

2 December - London Royal Albert Hall

5 December - Liverpool Philharmonic

6 December - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

7 December - Bristol Beacon

9 December - Portsmouth Guildhall

11 December - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

12 December - Gateshead The Glasshouse

16 December - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

17 December - Birmingham Symphony Hall

When do tickets for Tony Hadley in Glasgow go on sale?

Tickets for the 80s star’s Glasgow show will go on sale from 10am on Friday, January 31.

They will be available via MyTicket.co.uk as well as through Ticketmaster and the Glasgow Life website.

Is there presale for Tony Hadley?

Yes, there is presale available for Tony Hadley’s Glasgow show. This artist presale is set to begin at 10am on Thursday, January 30.

How much are Tony Hadley tickets?

Tickets for Tony Hadley’s Glasgow show will cost from £46.30 to £141.50, including fees.

Prices will vary depending on seating, with the full list of prices as follows: £46.30, £50.40, £63.10 and £141.50 for VIP.