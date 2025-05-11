Who joins Sean Bean in the cast of This City is Ours? 📺

This City is Ours has captivated audiences on the BBC.

Set and filmed in Liverpool - it follows a crime gang tearing itself apart.

But who are the actors in the show?

This City is Ours will conclude its first season on the BBC in just a matter of hours. The stage is set for a dramatic end to the show.

Sean Bean leads the cast for the Liverpool-set crime drama. But there are plenty of other faces you may find yourself recognising.

But who are the actors in This City is Ours - and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of This City is Ours?

Sean Bean - Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce - Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow - Diana

Jack McMullen - Jamie Phelan

Darci Shaw - Melissa Phelan

Julie Graham - Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman - Rachel Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson - Cheryl Crawford

Stephen Walters - Davey Crawford

Mike Noble - Banksey

Bobby Schofield - Bonehead

Kevin Harvey - Bobby Duffy

Sean Bean needs no introduction as he has been a familiar face across the big and small screens over the years. He played Sharpe in the ITV series between 1993 and 2008.

He was also Boromir in The Lord of the Rings films - in particular The Fellowship of the Ring. More recently he was in the BBC drama Time in 2021 and also in the show Snowpierecer on Netflix and ITVX.

James Nelson-Joyce was most recently on screen in the Disney Plus show A Thousand Blows - which is from the creator of Peaky Blinders. He played Pez in the most recent season of Strike on BBC and was in an episode of Black Mirror season 7.

Hannah Onslow was in the movie Empire of Light with Olivia Colman earlier in the decade. She was also in the BBC series This Is Going To Heart and the 2024 show Belgravia: The Next Chapter - now on ITVX.