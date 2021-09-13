Wondrous Woods 2021: When is the Hopetoun woodland walk and where to buy tickets

Wondrous Woods will return to Hopetoun House this autumn.

The trail, which runs from October 21 until November 14, will once again light up Hopetoun House, illuminating a woodland journey through the grounds of the 300-year-old ancestral home, located just outside Edinburgh.

Designed and produced by the team at 21CC Group, this year’s festival-themed trail, Woodyfest, will showcase a host of new features including Kaleidoscope, Rubik’s Cube, Loo Lane, Welly World and UV Madness.

Setting off from the house, the 2km woodland walk meanders through secret paths, amongst ancient woodlands and clearings, and past the atmospheric old summerhouse before returning via the Lime Avenue to the sight of Hopetoun House beautifully illuminated.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 35,000 visitors and this year’s festival is expected to out-sell that mark, with social distancing measures now permitting visitors to travel from across Scotland.

Speaking of this year’s event, Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, said: “It was amazing to be able to deliver Scotland’s first large-scale, Covid-safe experience for the public last year and give them something special to look forward to in what were some very difficult times.

"We have put a lot of thought into this year’s trail because we wanted to produce something that is fun and exciting, but also pays tribute to the many events and festivals that have cancelled this year and last year, which is what led us to the theme of Woodyfest.

"There is going to be some fun surprises this year. Woodyfest will have something for everyone.”

The Earl of Hopetoun added: “Last year’s lighting trail was innovative and magical for all of us at Hopetoun and we’re delighted to welcome back the Wondrous Woods event.

"It not only shines a light on our home and the beautiful grounds, but is a real boost for the team after a particularly challenging period. It's been fascinating to see just what such an ambitious project can achieve and I look forward to being able to show such a unique visitor attraction.”