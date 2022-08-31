The Budapest Café Orchestra make a welcome return to New Deer Public Hall

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Budapest Café Orchestra play New Deer Public Hall next week. (Photo: Ross MacKerracher)

The BCO were established in 2009 by award-winning British composer and violinist Christian Garrick.

They are four vastly experienced musicians with diverse backgrounds who together play pieces which evoke vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Budapest café life and gypsy campfires - plus a few surprises along the way.

Sue Robertson, Volunteer Promoter said: “They are hugely entertaining with immense skill and profound musicianship. They have won acclaim from fans, fellow musicians, and critics alike for their electrifying and entertaining shows. They're hard to describe, you just have to see and hear them. The Budapest Café Orchestra is as fantastically exciting as it is musically impressive.

"Jazz violinist Christian Garrick leads from the front as the BCO journey far and wide across the Balkans and Russia as well as some Gaelic tunes and a bit of jazz. This is no simple Tzigane tribute band – expect surprises, diversions and adventures along the way.

“Don’t let their trilby hats fool you, these are serious musicians, with two of the country’s most revered international soloists nestled at the heart of proceedings. Exemplary accordionista Eddie Hession has accompanied the likes of Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and Chris Rea and is a supreme squeezebox champion of Great Britain.

"Christian Garrick is one of Europe’s most celebrated jazz violinists and his CV boasts Dame Cleo Laine & Sir John Dankworth, Wynton Marsalis, Nigel Kennedy and Duffy. Adrian Zolotuhin is our Russian representative on domra, balalaika and guitar and buff recording engineer besides. Veteran bass-man Kelly Cantlon is a former Vagabond, of Jimmy James and the Vagabonds, and chief orchestra charity clothing expert. They regularly perform on radio, and this is a wonderful opportunity to see them live.”