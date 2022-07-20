Strictly Come Duncin' for Peterhead Scottish Week

Five locals were paired with professional dancers and had been in training for the last few weeks prior to the inaugural event.

Stephen and Chloe, Tyler and Katie, Natalia and Kelly, Jason and Lynn, and Fiona and Hollie had each taken to the dance floor hoping to impress the judges.

The judging panel comprised James McLaughlan, Serena Wilson and Bonnie-Leigh Wilson.

Allandale’s gala proved to be a huge success.

Jason and Lynn along with Katie and Tyler advanced to the final dance-off. The judges then chose Katie McLean and Tyler Summers as the winners and rewarded them with a glitter ball trophy. The pair had danced to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” and wowed the judges and audience.

The event was deemed a tremendous success by event organisers, and Peterhead Scottish Week committee member Amanda McLean.

Meanwhile, staff at Allandale House were delighted with the turnout for the ‘Allandale Gala for Scottish Week’ event, held in the grounds of the care home car park.

The event ran from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and featured a tombola, raffles, refreshments, hook a duck, home bakes stall, and a play your cards right game. Residents were also treated to a fish supper for lunch and got to enjoy activities.

Katie McLean and Tyler Summers showed off their skills to win.