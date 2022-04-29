Stargazers and casual observers around the world will be looking forward to this weekend, when the first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place. A rare celestial event, the partial solar eclipse is only visible from certain locations and at specific times.

Here’s which locations people will be able to spot the eclipse from and how to see it in the UK.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring (or partially obscuring) the sun if you’re looking at it from Earth. These paths rarely intersect, so it’s a quite a special event to see.

This weekend’s eclipse is a partial one, with a maximum of 64% of the sun’s surface being obscured. It will likely cause a crescent shape, depending on the angle and view of the sun.

When is the next solar eclipse in 2022?

The eclipse will largely only be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, but there are still ways to watch in the UK. Photo: buradaki / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

The upcoming partial eclipse will take place on April 30th, with it first becoming visible at 7.45pm UK time. The maximum eclipse, when the largest portion of the sun will be obscured, will happen a couple of hours later, at 9.41pm UK time. The eclipse will end at 11.37pm UK time.

The eclipse on April 30th will be the first of two partial solar eclipses in 2022, with the second a few months away still on October 25th. A total lunar eclipse will also occur on May 16th.

How can I see the solar eclipse in the UK?

The solar eclipse will only be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America, and the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Many of these locations are fairly remote. However, if you are in the UK and still keen to see the eclipse, there is a public livestream that will give you the chance.

This weekend's solar event will be the first solar eclipse of 2022. Photo: artbrandy / pixabay / Canva Pro.