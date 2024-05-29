Six-year-old Nessie super-fan becomes honorary ‘Watcher of the Monster’ ahead of huge search

The Loch Ness Centre is set to collaborate with academics, Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) and volunteers over four-day search for Nessie.

This weekend, the Loch Ness Centre is returning with an even bigger search of Loch Ness as it continues its goal of uncovering the loch’s mysteries. Taking place Thursday May 30, to Sunday, June 2, The Loch Ness Centre is looking for budding monster hunters to be involved in the search, both in person and online.

Ahead of the search, six-year-old Nessie fan Robin Finlay has been named an honorary ‘Watcher of the Monster’ after sending a drawing to help identify what the loch’s most famous inhabitant may look like.

In addition to in-person volunteers participating in the giant surface watch, monster hunters unable to attend the search are encouraged to join the quest for the truth via the Visit Inverness Loch Ness webcams.

Several cameras have been set up around the loch for people around all over the world to watch out for the famous monster, as well as other local wildlife, 365 days a year. When viewing the live cameras, watchers can capture a screenshot directly as well as zoom in to get a better look and are being asked to share any findings.

Budding monster hunters will know what to look out for in their quest for the truth thanks to Robin’s drawing of the monster following his visit to The Loch Ness Centre. Continuum Attractions, which operates award-winning attractions all over the UK, invested £1.5m in The Loch Ness Centre to create a modern cinematic experience with interactive elements. Robin’s drawing of the ‘water beast’ shows a monster with a long neck and body, short legs, and a tail, perfect for speeding around the famous water.

Over the four days, as well as the search, there will be a number of other activities taking place. This includes a special documentary screening of Loch Ness: They Created a Monster, the new documentary explores the monster-hunting frenzy at Loch Ness in the 1970s and 80s with a special Q&A with the director John MaClaverty.

Other events include a live debate with Alan McKenna from Loch Ness Exploration, Roland Watson, a renowned Loch Ness writer, and eyewitness Richard White, as they tell gripping stories, discuss ongoing research, and dissect eyewitness accounts, all while debating the existence of the elusive monster. Those wanting to watch the debate can participate in this event both virtually and in person at the centre.

For those wanting to get out on the water as part of the huge search, there is also the chance to explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project. Monster hunters have the chance to join Alistair and renowned Nessie researcher Alan McKenna from Loch Ness Exploration for an extended excursion. They will experience the thrill of utilising a 60-foot hydrophone to listen for mysterious sounds echoing from the depths of the loch.

Michelle Finlay, mum of Nessie super fan Robin, said: “Robin is a true believer in Nessie and was so excited to find out he has been made an honorary Watcher of the Monster! He has said that he wants to keep looking every time we visit. He was so proud that people liked his picture too. Robin has said that when he is a grown-up he is going to be a scientist and work at The Loch Ness Centre.”

Paul Nixon, General Manager of The Loch Ness Centre, said: “We love it when we hear guests have had a great time visiting The Loch Ness Centre and learning more about the legend that is Nessie. When Robin got in touch offering to help our search with his drawing, it was only right we made him in an honorary ‘Watcher of the Monster’ on the 90th anniversary of Sir Edward Mountain’s expedition. We’re excited to search the loch and look forward to sharing our discoveries once again!”

To get involved in The Quest and join us on our search for answers, visit: lochness.com/the-quest