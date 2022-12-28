4. The king of comedy is back

After taking time out from his standup due to "family circumstances", Peter Kay has returned to the stage and will play Glasgow's SEC Hydro during his 'Better Late Than Never' tour in 2023. He currently has three shows sceduled on January 29, May 5 and May 6. If you don't manage to bag a ticket you'll have another chance to catch the critically-acclaimed show - he's also booked to play the Hydro on April 18 and 19...2025.

Photo: ShowBizIreland