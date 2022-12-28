As another year draws to a close, there’s plenty to look forward to in Scotland over the next 12 months.
In 2022 Scotland’s events and entertainment industries started getting back on their feet after two years of pandemic cancellations and restrictions.
With social distancing and lockdowns looking unlikely to return, 2023 will see theatres, cinemas, arenas and clubs packed with people enjoying a whole range of exciting gigs, shows and festivals.
Here are 10 events we’re excited about – from cycling to comedy.
1. The Boss returns to Scotland
Bruce Springsteen will be playing Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium alongside the E-Street Band on Tuesday, May 30. It will be the New Jersey megastar's first concert in Scotland since playing Hampden Stadium in 2016 as part of The River Tour. Expect the usual sprawling career-spanning set - and requests taken from the crowd.
Photo: VALERIE MACON
2. There's been a murder!
The Bloody Scotland festival has been celebrating Scotland's hugely successful crime writing scene for a decade now - with the 2022 event welcoming the likes of Irvine Welsh, Anne Cleeves and Stephen King to Stirling's Tolbooth, either virtually or in person. It will be returning once more in 2023, being held from September 15-17.
Photo: Jack Taylor
3. Get on your bike
From August 3-13 Glasgow will hold the world's biggest ever cycling event. The UCI Cycling World Championships will attract all the finest riders from across the world to compete in 13 separate world championships across seven disciplines, including BMX, mountain biking, road and track racing. Register now on the website to have access to ticket presales.
Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE
4. The king of comedy is back
After taking time out from his standup due to "family circumstances", Peter Kay has returned to the stage and will play Glasgow's SEC Hydro during his 'Better Late Than Never' tour in 2023. He currently has three shows sceduled on January 29, May 5 and May 6. If you don't manage to bag a ticket you'll have another chance to catch the critically-acclaimed show - he's also booked to play the Hydro on April 18 and 19...2025.
Photo: ShowBizIreland