Pirates, a wild land rescue and music as Aboyne and Deeside Festival continues

The Pirates of Penzance is a much-loved classic musical packed with memorable songs.

Thursday, August 4 – The Pirates of Penzance

As flagged up a couple of weeks ago, The Illyria Theatre Company is bringing its popular and hugely entertaining production of the Pirates of Penzance to Aboyne to mark its 30th anniversary in theatre. Join Illyria and enjoy summer entertainment in the great outdoors of Aboyne Highland Games’ Arena.

Please bring your own picnic to enjoy before the performance from 5.30 pm or during the interval. You will also need a folding chair, or rug to sit on, and warm (even waterproof) clothes.

Coopers Crew will play two sets at Aboyne-Dinnet Church

Performance: 6.30 pm. Tickets £16; £8 age 16.

Thursday, August 11 – Regeneration - The Rescue of a Wild Land

The Mar Lodge Estate in the heart of the Cairngorms is home to over 5,000 species in its vast expanse of Caledonian woodlands, subarctic mountains, bogs, moors, roaring burns and frozen lochs. Due to centuries of human abuse the ancient pinewoods were dying. 25 years on the pinewoods, bogs, moors and mountains are returning to their former glory.

Regeneration is the story of this success.

Meet Andrew Painting and hear his story of working on the Mar Lodge Estate

Andrew Painting studied English at King’s College, London and Environmental Anthropology at Aberdeen University. He moved to Scotland to volunteer with the RSPB and since 2016 has been Assistant Ecologist at the Mar Lodge Estate.

Venue: Aboyne-Dinnet Church at 7.30pm. Tickets £10; £5 age 16 and under

Saturday, August 13 – Coopers Crew & Tam

Coopers Crew comprises seven musicians and two technicians (lighting and sound). The band was originally formed when Christian (vocals) was asked to provide music for a 90th birthday party at the end of the Covid restrictions and she in turn approached some other musicians who were very keen to help out after two years of practising in the spare room! They will play 2 sets and in between Frank Ribbons will perform his acclaimed “Tam O Shanter”.

Venue: Aboyne-Dinnet Church at 7.30pm. Tickets £8; £4 age16 and under