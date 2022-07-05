Peterhead Relay for Life fundraisers raise the bar

xx

The Relay welcomed back young Nicole Millar (10), who started the 24-hour event by cutting the survivor’s ribbon.

Nicole was returning to the Blue Toon event seven years after everyone first fell in love with her as a three-years-old survivor.

Her spirit is an inspiration to us all – indeed every survivor is an inspiration.

The heavy downpours didn't deter those taking part.

After the survivors did the traditional first lap, they all went into the marquee to enjoy a lovely reception where Sarah Dalgarno cut the survivors’ cake to get the fun underway.

The team dress-up lap, where the teams dress according to their cancer awareness theme and carry a banner, proved to be a very colourful and creative affair this year it was fabulous.

All day teams were enjoying participating in the wonderful events set by the Relay’s fantastic entertainment team. These included dancing, a tug of war, rock/paper/scissors and Relay’s got talent – and lots of it so it proved!

Despite the heavy downpours in between brilliant sunshine Catto Park was buzzing with teams and visitors throughout the day. Those going along to support the Relay visited the team fundraising tents, decorated candle bags and enjoyed a fine piece and refreshment.

Trying his hand at a penalty kick was this lad.

Saturday came to a close with the Candle of Hope ceremony which was very moving they remembered those lost to cancer and had a hope for those coping with cancer.

The ceremony was conducted respectfully by Fiona Harvey and everyone appreciated the lovely singing by Kirsty McRobb and the piping by Andrew Buchan.

Relay chair, Lorraine Coleman said: “To everyone involved congratulations and a huge thank you!! We couldn’t so it without our teams, volunteers, sponsor and all who donated. Cancer Research UK will benefit greatly from the tremendous amount gathered so far £105,568, with more to come.”

Survivors take to the track at this yea's Peterhead Relay for Life opening event.

Dancing and fancy dress were the order of the day

The poignant Candle of Hope ceremony.