The rare celestial event, the partial solar eclipse is only visible from certain locations and at specific times.

This partial eclipse will be visible stargazers across parts of the globe including Europe, Northeast Africa, Western Asia and around Russia’s West Siberian Plain.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring (or partially obscuring) the sun if you’re looking at it from Earth. These paths rarely intersect, so it’s a quite a special event to see.

This weekend’s eclipse is a partial one, with a maximum of 64% of the sun’s surface being obscured. It will likely cause a crescent shape, depending on the angle and view of the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next solar eclipse in 2022?

The eclipse will largely only be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, but there are still ways to watch in the UK. Photo: buradaki / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

The upcoming partial solar eclipse will take place on October 25, 2022, and is expected to be visible from the UK. From London, the eclipse will begin at 10:08am, peaking between 10:50 and 11:00, and end about 11:45 with times varying depending on your location, and concluding at 11:51am.

Up to 25% of the sun's diameter will be covered at the peak, making the sun appear crescent shaped. The next partial eclipse will be until March 29, 2025 with the UK not seeing a total solar eclipse until 2090.

How can I see the solar eclipse in the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eclipse will be the only visible one in the UK for the next few years. You can watch the event online at The Royal Observatory’s live stream or via their YouTube channel. The livestream will feature “live telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary” with their website stating this is “one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK”.

This weekend's solar event will be the first solar eclipse of 2022. Photo: artbrandy / pixabay / Canva Pro.

A spokesperson said: “Watch the eclipse using the state-of-the-art Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope housed at the Royal Observatory, and learn about the science of the Sun with Public Astronomy Officer Jake Foster. Coverage kicks off at 10.05am BST, so set your reminders and join us live on Facebook or YouTube!”