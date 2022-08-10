Para Cycling’s golden couple heading to Inverurie for some “Bike Blethers” ahead of the Tour of Britain

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Para cyclists Neil Fachie OBE and his wife Lora Fachie OBE

As part of the “Cycle Aberdeenshire” programme ahead of the Tour of Britain 2022 and fresh from another successful Commonwealth Games campaign, Neil and Lora will see discuss their careers and their views on the future of para-sport in what will be a must-see evening of cycling and sporting discussion.

With both riders reflecting on their amazing careers to date, this will also be one of the first opportunities to hear Neil reflecting on his Commonwealth Games success as part of Team Scotland at Birmingham 2022, where he became the joint highest Scottish Commonwealth medallist of all time.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the Inverurie Town Hall on Thursday, September 1 from 7.30pm - 9.30pm and chaired by renowned local MC Ian Thain, “Bike Blethers” is taking place via Live Life Aberdeenshire as part of Aberdeenshire Council and in association with the Archie Foundation, whom Neil and Lora represent as Ambassadors.

Most Popular

This event is also being supported via the generosity of Mackie’s of Scotland, with free ice cream being provided to audience members during the interval.

“Bike Blethers” is free to attend as part of Cycle Aberdeenshire.